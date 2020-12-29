ONTARIO
The first doses of the a COVID-19 vaccine that will be used to treat those who are connected to Oregon’s prisons were administered to employees on Monday. Staff, contractors, Oregon Corrections Enterprises employees and inmates will all be “strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated against the virus.
The pandemic has shuttered many of Oregon’s 14 prisons to visitation and volunteer-led services due to outbreaks. Among these is Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario which has been closed to visitation since July 3.
Overall 11 inmates between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI who had tested positive with COVID-19 have died. A total of 21 deaths overall in the state’s facilities have been tied to the virus.
As of the most recent update available from Oregon DOC on Dec. 21, 666 positive cases have been tied to SRCI, (464 inmates and 202 staff).
Oregon Department of Corrections received enough doses of the Moderna Therapeutics vaccine to treat 400 people, and anticipates regular access and distribution of additional vaccines in the future, according to a news release issued Monday.
According to the news release, prioritization of vaccines will be determined by guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Governor’s Office.
A request for information about whether any of those vaccines would be heading to the Ontario facility was unreturned by press time. SRCI is the state’s largest prison, which has been listed as the largest workplace outbreak in Oregon by the Oregon Health Authority for several months now.
Dr. Warren Roberts, DOC’s Chief Medical Director, was one of the first employees to receive the vaccine.
“Today, I received the first of two doses for my COVID-19 vaccination,” Dr. Roberts said in the news release. I strongly encourage all DOC employees, the people we incarcerate, and the public to also get vaccinated as soon as it is available to them. This virus has wreaked havoc in our communities, and I am sure, like me, many of you are ready to get back to normal life.”
He said he has seen first-hand the impact of the pandemic in the prison system and said “we need to fight back with all tools available.”
“Vaccinations at DOC begin with individuals who are in close contact with COVID-19-positive individuals and infectious materials,” he says. “This includes medical providers and nurses, transport employees, security staff working on COVID-19 units and/or performing hospital watches, and a small number of [adults in custody] whose work assignments involve cleaning and disinfecting in COVID-19-positive units.”
Roberts says the vaccines will help open visiting again, and encourages everyone inside and outside of the prison system to “help us turn the tide” against the virus.
“Even if you are skeptical, please consider those around you – your elderly parents, your neighbors, your community members who have underlying health conditions,” he said. “We have all made sacrifices this year, but getting the vaccine is a heroic act and an enormous step toward protecting the lives of all Americans.”
