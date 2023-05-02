ROSEBURG — The Annual State Convention of the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association, OOTFA, is scheduled for May 11-13, 2023 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg, Or. With several hundred coming from throughout the region, it will be an ideal place to enjoy stage shows, jamming, dancing, workshops, band scramble, raffle and more.
A Wednesday evening meet-and-greet occurs in the campground for early arrivals. Public activities are scheduled on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Workshops will be offered all three days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Thursday evening “Band Scramble” will occur from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., sign up by 1 p.m to participate. Friday’s Dance to Old-Time Music is scheduled from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s District Showcase and Youth Fiddlers will occur from 2:30 - 5 p.m., followed by Open Mic from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. The public is welcome, and all events are at the Douglas County Fairgrounds off I-5 at Exit 123 in Roseburg. A food truck will be available all three days.
Jude Kuether, the 2023 convention’s co-chair (along with Chris Cormack), states, “Our goal for this year’s convention is to have fun playing music we love with friends, old and new, and to conduct OOTFA business as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
During the 1980s and 90s, OOTFA’s state convention was held in Roseburg and attracted large crowds of old-time musicians and music-lovers. During the past decade, the convention was held in other parts of Oregon. “In 2022, it returned to Roseburg,” says Kuether. “The venue is ideal. We’ll have an immense amount of room for jamming and workshops. We’ll have guides to help you find your group, your way around and favorite kind of music. Youth are very much included, with dedicated spaces to help all ages feel welcome. The next generation will keep this music vibrant, relevant and alive.”
OOTFA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, events are free, but a suggested $5 donation at the door will be appreciated but not required. OOTFA is dedicated to perpetuation and promotion of old-time music, loosely defined as music played on traditional instruments dating from the first half of the 20th century and earlier. Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers' Association formed in 1964. They publish and distribute a monthly newsletter, The Hoedowner to all members. Meetings, jams, and performances happen regularly around the State. To become a member, go to www.ootfa.org.
For more info about the 2023 OOTFA State Convention, contact Jude Kuether at 541-430-2080 or e-mail jude999s@gmail.com.
