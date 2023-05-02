Oldtime fiddlers

Fiddlers display their talents in this undated photo.

ROSEBURG — The Annual State Convention of the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association, OOTFA, is scheduled for May 11-13, 2023 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg, Or. With several hundred coming from throughout the region, it will be an ideal place to enjoy stage shows, jamming, dancing, workshops, band scramble, raffle and more.

A Wednesday evening meet-and-greet occurs in the campground for early arrivals. Public activities are scheduled on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Workshops will be offered all three days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Thursday evening “Band Scramble” will occur from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., sign up by 1 p.m to participate. Friday’s Dance to Old-Time Music is scheduled from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s District Showcase and Youth Fiddlers will occur from 2:30 - 5 p.m., followed by Open Mic from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. The public is welcome, and all events are at the Douglas County Fairgrounds off I-5 at Exit 123 in Roseburg. A food truck will be available all three days.



