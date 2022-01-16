Oregon's District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley on air Monday

Lynn Findley, right, who was a State Representative at the time but is now a Senator, talks with officials from Paramount Gold Nevada during an open house at the company’s office in Vale in December of 2019. Findley will be on a radio show in Grant County on Monday and plans a virtual town hall with Reps. Mark Owens and Vikki Breese-Iverson on Jan. 24.
ONTARIO — For the upcoming legislative session on Feb. 1, which is expected to last a maximum of 35 days, lawmakers will aim to pass their own bills among others that will be presented in the short session, which takes place on even years.
District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, has introduced two bills for the session. This includes LC 21 and LC 163.
LC21 picks up efforts that have been ongoing for several years to enable municipalities to raise the local tax for retail sales of marijuana. Currently the state caps that at 3%. LC21 would enable municipalities to raise that up to 10% with approval of the voters. Introduced as Senate Bill 864 in the 2021 session, the bill did not see enough support to get out of committee, and ultimately languished.
“The revenue that could be generated from this bill would be significant for our communities,” said Findley in a recent newsletter.
LC 163 aims to end Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax on retail drugs. The tax has been cited by pharmacies — especially smaller pharmacies — as harmful to the bottom line, which is already hampered by Medicare payments. Those things combined were cited as the reason that Bi-Mart finally closed the remaining of its pharmacies in late 2021, selling off its related assets to WalGreens.
In addition to the closing of pharmacies, Findley says the corporate activity tax also resulted in “medications not being available to Oregonians,” and states that this was “another unintended consequence of this tax on consumers and one of the myriad reasons I’ve opposed it from the start.”
Findley aims to give a pre-session update with House District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and House District 55/59 Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson during a virtual town hall on Jan. 24. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time and will be held on Zoom. Attendees must register before the event online at https://bit.ly/3rjEjO7.
Those who want to hear from Findley sooner can do so on Monday at 9:30 a.m. local time. That’s when Findley will make an appearance on KJDY’s Coffee Time radio show. KJDY is in Grant County and is listeners can tune in online at https://bit.ly/KJDY.
Requests for comment from Owens about what he is working on for the coming session were not returned by press time.
