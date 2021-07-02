Oregon's annual hike in minimum wages was Thursday

MALHEUR COUNTY — Workers earning minimum wage throughout the state of Oregon got a modest raise on Thursday, thanks to annual wage increases prescribed under Oregon Revised Statute 653.025.
Following is the breakdown of minimum wage rates statewide, which is based on where you live within the state.
• Within urban growth boundaries, including Portland metro: $14 per hour, up from $13.25
• Standard/outside urban growth boundaries: $12.75 per hour, up from $12
• Non-urban counties: $12 per hour, up from $11.50
Malheur County is one of 18 non-urban counties in Oregon.
Beginning July 1, 2023, minimum wage increases will be tied to inflation rates. Oregon’s minimum wage law was last updated in 2017.
Typically, about 6% to 6.5% of the state’s jobs pay minimum wage, according to a June 30 article by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
It stated that, eastern Oregon had a greater percentage of minimum wage jobs than other areas of the state in 2020.
Across the Snake River, in Idaho, the minimum wage is $7.25, the same as the federal minimum wage.
The last minimum-wage hike for Idaho and the nation was in 2009.
To learn more about minimum wage laws in Oregon, visit the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries website at https://bit.ly/3ybEOvq.
