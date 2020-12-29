Oregon Zoo reopens to daytime guests

Four month-old red panda cub Pabu is pictured at the Oregon Zoo, which will welcome back daytime visitors this weekend after closing for more than a month to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 

 Michael Durham photo | Courtesy, Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND

After closing for more than a month following state guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Oregon Zoo is set to reopen in a limited fashion this weekend, welcoming back daytime visitors for the first time since mid-November.

Beginning Dec. 26, the zoo will be open Fridays through Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with last entry at 1:30 p.m. ZooLights will continue as a nightly drive-through experience, running through Jan. 10.

For daytime visitors, the following measures will be in place:

• Timed ticketing/limited attendance: All guests, including zoo members, must reserve their tickets online in advance. Tickets may be reserved/purchased via the zoo website.

• Masks/face coverings: Face coverings will be required throughout the zoo for zoo employees and for all guests over the age of 5. Guests ages 2-4 are encouraged to wear masks if possible.

• Primarily outdoor experience: Guests will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre park-like campus, with indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed. Carousel and train rides will not be operating.• Handwashing and sanitizing stations: Handwashing and sanitizing stations are located throughout the zoo.

To learn more about what to expect when you visit, or to purchase tickets, go to www.oregonzoo.org/visit/oregon-zoo-reopening.

