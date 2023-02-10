Oregon zoo offers big savings with $12 admission, Feb. 18–24

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo is offering some big savings this month with a week of deep discounts starting on Presidents Day weekend.
Admission for Feb. 18–24 is $12 per person — about half off regular adult admission. Tickets must be reserved online in advance, and will be available up to 10 days before the visit date on the zoo website. Reservations for Feb. 18 can be made starting Feb. 9.
Guests can check in on orangutan mom Kitra and her 10-month-old baby, Jolene, plus get a look at some recent fall arrivals — like a trio of cheeky red-tailed monkeys and a crocodile monitor known as Johnny 5.
As part of Metro, the Oregon Zoo helps make greater Portland a great place to call home. Committed to conservation, the zoo is working to save endangered California condors, northwestern pond turtles, Oregon silverspot and Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, and northern leopard frogs. To learn more, visit oregonzoo.org/recovery.
Support from the Oregon Zoo Foundation enhances and expands the zoo’s efforts in conservation, education and animal welfare. Members, donors and corporate and foundation partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/give.
To plan your trip, go to oregonzoo.org/visit. For more information on getting to the zoo, visit Explore Washington Park.
