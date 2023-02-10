Oregon zoo offers big savings with $12 admission, Feb. 18–24

Orangutan baby 3 month-old Jolene in Red Ape reserve at the Oregon Zoo. © Oregon Zoo.

 photo by Hannah Carbonneau

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo is offering some big savings this month with a week of deep discounts starting on Presidents Day weekend.

Admission for Feb. 18–24 is $12 per person — about half off regular adult admission. Tickets must be reserved online in advance, and will be available up to 10 days before the visit date on the zoo website. Reservations for Feb. 18 can be made starting Feb. 9.



