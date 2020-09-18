ONTARIO
According to the latest data from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management as of Sept. 17, there are 30 major active fires burning across the state of Oregon. Between those fires, there are eight known deaths, 9 missing persons and 3,070 persons in shelters. At least 1,386 people have signed up for individual assistance.
An estimated 1 million acres of land have burned, with 1,988 residences destroyed and 1,377 other structures destroyed.
These numbers will change daily as fires continue to become more contained and crews gain more access.
Eight people are confirmed dead, 12 people are missing, 3,927 people have been displaced to shelters and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has had 573 individual assistance registrants.
More than 6,000 fire personnel are assigned to fires in Oregon and across the nation.
Officials say the potential for significant flooding, flash flooding and debris flow events will be high in areas impacted by wildfires.
To learn more and view available data, visit wildfire.oregon.gov.
