Oregon updates its COVID website; says employees may be eligible for lost wages and medical expenses if exposed in workplace

SALEM
People in Oregon will find it easier to learn about the state framework that went into effect on Thursday with an updated website dedicated to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The website is the new go-to place for anyone who wants to learn about the pandemic in Oregon. Among the highlights are a map with each county risk level, state guidelines, resources, testing information and more.
Explore the updated website at coronavirus.oregon.gov.
Workers’ compensation and COVID-19
Have you been quarantined or isolated due to a workplace exposure to COVID-19? Or have you contracted COVID-19 in the workplace?
Workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 at work may be entitled to have their lost wages and medical expenses covered by their employer’s workers’ compensation insurance. Employers cannot retaliate or discriminate against a worker for filing a workers’ compensation claim or for raising workplace safety concerns.
For more information, call (800) 452-0288 or visit oregon.gov/wokers-comp-covid-rights.
