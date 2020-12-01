Oregon unemployment tax rates soar

CORVALLIS
Corvallis restaurant owner Bob Van Vleet has struggled to keep his head above water during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s worried that an unexpected jump in state unemployment tax rates could drag Oregon businesses like his under.
Van Vleet took over the University Hero sandwich shop on Fifth Street in downtown Corvallis in 2003. The 1988 Oregon State University business graduate added a growler operation in 2013.
The eatery serves an eclectic mix of downtown workers, city of Corvallis and Benton County employees, students, OSU staffers and folks who show up during soccer season to watch European and World Cup matches.
He has hired hundreds of OSU students over the years to work the cash register, make the sandwiches and fill the pints and growlers in the beer operation.
The walls of the shop are festooned with historical photos of OSU sports teams, helmets of the Pac-12 teams, the words to the OSU fight song and thank-you notes from community groups and nonprofits that have received donated sandwiches from the shop.
When the virus hit in March, Van Vleet tried to make a go of it with just takeout orders but then decided to shut down completely and lay off his staff.
He was closed for nearly two months, reopening May 9, when state orders allowed him to resume more normal operations.
On Nov. 13 Gov. Kate Brown instituted her “freeze,” which again forced Van Vleet to survive on takeout only. On that same day the Oregon Employment Department sent Van Vleet — and thousands of other business owners statewide— a letter with notification of rate changes for employers who pay into the state’s unemployment insurance fund.
The letters are routine. They hit the mailboxes of employers about this time every year. But the news this year was different.
Because Van Vleet had had significant layoffs during the year, his “experience rating” had gone up. And a higher experience rating means your rates rates will go up.
“Every employer has an experience rating that is a factor to determine an employer’s unemployment insurance tax rate,” said Pat O’Connnor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.
“That is pretty straightforward. If you don’t have many layoffs, your experience rating is better and results in a lower tax rate. If you are an employer with a lot of layoffs, it impacts their experience rating and results in a higher tax rate.”
In Van Vleet’s case, a $125 monthly expense has increased to approximately $470 per month. And because unemployment rates work on a three-year rolling cycle, Van Vleet’s experience rating (and its financial impacts) will stick with him well into the future, no matter how the economy performs.
“This is a punch in the gut for us and hundreds if not thousands of other businesses like ours,” Van Vleet said. “It will probably be the final straw that breaks the back of hundreds of businesses that are barely hanging on. With the rolling three-year average that they use to calculate our tax rate, this will haunt us for at least three to four more years, for something we had no control of.”
Cassandra Pairis, a payroll specialist at Rodney T. Rice CPA in Albany, handles Van Vleet’s accounting work. Her phone has been ringing off the hook as dozens of her clients received similar letters from the state. Almost all of the clients she has heard from are restaurants.
“It’s definitely a trend of many more businesses facing a higher rate,” she said. “And it’s not going up just a little bit. It’s going up a lot. They weren’t prepared for it to go up that much.
“Penalizing employers for not providing work when they were ordered to shut down … that’s unfair for sure.”
The state fund
Like virtually every U.S. state, Oregon operates a trust fund that is used to pay out unemployment claims. Unlike the federal Social Security program, in which both employers and employees pay into the fund, state unemployment is, under normal circumstances, paid for solely by employers.
This year is not normal. Nearly $6 billion has been paid out in unemployment claims between March 15 and Nov. 21, reports the Oregon Employment Department.
Nearly $2 billion of that was “regular unemployment” and WorkShare, with the remainder a blizzard of acronyms and new programs such as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Employment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) and Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
Virtually all of the funding has come from the federal government, but Melanni Rosales, Oregon Employment Department communications director, said, “We have been collecting less in taxes than we have been paying out in benefits. As the pandemic and related recession continue, we anticipate needing to continue paying unemployment benefits into the next year. It’s important that our trust fund return to its baseline, so that we can ensure we are able to pay out benefits to the Oregonians who are relying on them.”
Rosales also noted that more than 20 U.S. states have had to borrow a total of approximately $40 billion just to pay regular unemployment benefits. The information also was included in a newsletter to Oregon legislators, said state Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis.
And although there are a wide range of approaches in how states handle unemployment claims, a report by the Tax Foundation, a D.C.-based think tank that has been in operation since 1937, indicates 26 states plus the District of Columbia are not raising the experience rating charge for employers who incur COVD-related layoffs.
Gelser told the Gazette-Times that she will “look into” the issue, but it remains unclear if there is any legislative remedy to the situation.
Van Vleet is in favor of such action.
“To hammer the business community like this is just too big of a burden to place on us,” he said. “I hope our elected leaders will take a hard look at this and make some adjustment on how this is implemented before too many businesses throw in the towel.”
