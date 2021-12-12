ONTARIO — The Oregon Trucking Association, a trucking trade organization for the state of Oregon, held a virtual news conference on Dec. 7 to talk about trucking's role and the challenges the trucking industry is facing.
Oregon Trucking Association President and CEO Jana Jarvis and Combined Transport [a trucking logistics company] President Mike Card discussed several issues, such as supply chain disruptions that are affecting businesses and consumers across the country, and a nationwide driver shortage.
Card said one big issue that is hurting the trucking industry is a shortage of DEF sensors, which helps trucks monitor the quality of diesel emissions. This has impacted how many trucks can be on the road, he said, because if a sensor goes out the truck is unable to operate.
The shortage is due to a lack of diesel exhaust fluid called urea that is used in the sensor.
The fluid comes from China and South Korea.
The shortage is so bad in South Korea, the country’s ministry for land, infrastructure and transport announced in November that it will suspend checks on illegal tampering of emissions reduction systems in diesel vehicles until the DEF shortage is resolved, according to an article published by Argus Media.
Card also said that one company he works with for new trucks is pulling parts from the brand new trucks on the assembly line due to a nationwide parts shortage.
Other shortages include diesel technicians and a mechanical shortage.
Jarvis said that truck drivers are losing an hour a day, as there is a lack of parking for drivers to park their trucks and trailers, so they have to take more time to find a spot.
Card also said that there are companies that like to keep trailers on their property to store empty storage containers that need to be sent back to their respective distributors, which are causing trailer shortages.
Jarvis said nationwide there is currently a driver shortage of about 8,000.
She said that the U.S. will need 160,000 new drivers by 2028.
Jarvis said the average age of a truck driver is 47, adding that many truck drivers are taking early retirement or are leaving the industry due to health issues.
She also said that U.S. OSHA COVID-19 guidelines have been halted by lawsuits that have been filed by several states that are to be heard by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Card said that environmental laws, such as the Clean Air Act that was passed in California 10 years ago, have also affected how truckers operate in the state.
He furthermore said the signing of California Assembly Bill Five aka AB 5 in September 2019 by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that banned owner-operators from doing business in the state has affected supplies across the country. The law forces trucking companies to hire the owner-operators as company drivers, which Card said most trucking companies don’t want to do, so they don’t conduct business in California.
Card said he has 500 trucks at his company with 50 owner-operators who drive for him freelance.
These operators come and go as they please and have a choice of what loads they want to take, he said. Some operators even own their trucks and trailers.
Jarvis said that inefficiencies existed before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and that those “compounded” when production from Asia resumed. Furthermore, the situation that occurred three weeks ago in the Port’s of Los Angles and Long Beach with 90 plus ships sitting out in the Pacific Ocean waiting to be unloaded have resulted in ports falling behind.
Asked if labor shortages and new environmental laws in California were the cause of the inefficiencies Jarvis said that they were “a piece of the overall inefficiencies in the trucking industry in general, but it isn’t the contributing factor to the port[s] problems.”
Jarvis was also asked if cargo traffic has picked up at Terminal 6 in Portland. She said that there has been a small increase in traffic, but because the terminal can only take containers of a certain size and that the impact on business has been minimal.
