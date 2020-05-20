Oregon Street sees more improvements

Oregon Street saw some action as crews from Jacobs, Ontario’s Public Works department, were hard at work on Tuesday afternoon pulling up hunks of asphalt as part of the city’s initiative to improve its streets. As per City Manager Adam Brown’s Weekend Update, it was announced that the Oregon Street project was set to begin this week. This work includes “new concrete bulb outs, new [American Disabilities Act] crosswalks, and a new asphalt overlay from East Idaho through 4th Ave.” Traffic detours will be happening throughout this project, which, is expected to be completed in mid-July.
