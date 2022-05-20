Attention everyone who will be in or around Salem on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: A small contingent of Oregon State Police staff and tribal representatives will be on hand at the Oregon State Capitol Park to shine a light on child safety and Oregon’s missing children and adults in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day.
OSP will have information on Oregon’s Missing Children, SafeOregon.com - Oregon’s statewide school safety tip line, as well representation from a Criminal Detective, the Warm Springs Tribal Police Chief, and our very own Forensic Anthropologist. OSP would love for you to stop by between 11:00 and 2:00 to talk to us about how to keep your children safe, pick up your free child identification kit, and how you too can get involved.
The National Missing Children’s Day (May 25) was proclaimed by former President Ronald Reagan in 1983, in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York City street corner on May 25, 1979.
Unfortunately, each year, the need to highlight this important day only grows. National Missing Children’s Day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers, and others concerned with the well-being of children to make all children’s safety a priority. We also acknowledge those indigenous children and adults who are currently missing, in hopes of shining a brighter light onto the anguish all families endure when a loved one is unaccounted for or endangered.
The commemoration serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite all missing children with their families and an occasion to honor those dedicated to the cause of resolving the unresolved.
Hope is why we are here.
For us, the blue flower, referred to as a Forget-Me-Not, is a symbol of our commitment and promise to keep searching.
