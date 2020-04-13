PAYETTE — Oregon State Police on Friday identified the man who was shot by police officers in an incident in Lincoln City on April 2 as a 40-year-old man from Payette.
Police say David A. Xanatos was shot by police during a criminal trespassing investigation just after 10 p.m. that night.
“Officers from the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) contacted a man near the Rite Aid store in Lincoln City,” reads the release. During the course of the contact, police say the Xanatos produced a knife and rapidly advanced toward them.
Xanatos was taken to a hospital in Lincoln City, where he was was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The involved officers and those present during the shooting are identified as follows.
• Sgt. Robert (Bobby) Bomar (56), 26 years of service; Officer Hayden Tolzman (26), four years of service; Officer Molly Wehrley (40), two years of service; Officer John Goodman (38), eight years of service (present at scene); and Officer Jeremy Mocek (24), one and a-half years of service (present at scene)
The officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by OSP.
OSP is being assisted by the Lincoln City, Newport and Toledo police departments, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Medical Examiner’s Office.
