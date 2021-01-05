Oregon State Police release sketch of child whose body was found in forest

The Oregon State Police has released an approximation sketch of the child that was found in Lincoln County on Dec. 10, 2020. The sketch was provided with assistance of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The child is believed to have been between 6.5 and 10 years old, and it is estimated she was likely dead for about 30 days before she was found in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor.
The area she was found is a heavily wooded state park in Lincoln County. Due to the terrain OSP Detectives were assisted by Lincoln County SAR members.
Oregon State Police Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of an individual discovered in rural Lincoln County.
On Dec. 10, investigators responded to the forest area for the death investigation of the remains of a femail child.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimated the age although said her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined. Additionally, they say she was approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and had long hair that is dark brown or black.
Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined. A DNA analysis has not yet been complete.
No information regarding the cause or manner of death is available for release at this time. An investigation into the circumstances of this incident is active and ongoing.
