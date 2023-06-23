SALEM - As law enforcement agencies and officers throughout the Western Treasure Valley continue to deal with the effects of the fentanyl crisis, the Oregon Legislature Senate Majority Office announced in a news release Wednesday that the Oregon Senate has passed House Bill 2645. This bipartisan bill is touted as giving law enforcement another tool to keep communities safe by cracking down on possession of fentanyl.
Oregon currently does not charge for misdemeanor fentanyl possession like the law does for other controlled substances. HB 2645 closes this inconsistency by creating this Class A misdemeanor penalty for possession of certain amounts of fentanyl.
The legislation is aimed at taking fentanyl dealers off Oregon streets and protecting communities against the dangerous drug.
“Oregonians know that fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug, and we need all the tools in our toolbox to fight this epidemic. This legislation will save lives and keep our communities safe,” said Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene/Springfield, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Oregonians deserve safe and healthy communities, and this bill will help law enforcement get deadly fentanyl off of our streets,” said Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro. “Fentanyl is ripping Oregon families apart. This fix is an important part of our holistic approach to ending the opioid epidemic in Oregon.”
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 1,275 people suffered from a deadly fentanyl overdose in Oregon in 2021.
As stated in the release, strengthening community safety and taking on addiction are key components of Senate Democrats’ 2023 Oregon Works agenda.
HB 2645 is one of the hundreds of bills that Senate Democrats rescued by negotiating an end to the Senate Republican walkout. HB 2645 now moves to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for consideration.
