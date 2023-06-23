SALEM - As law enforcement agencies and officers throughout the Western Treasure Valley continue to deal with the effects of the fentanyl crisis, the Oregon Legislature Senate Majority Office announced in a news release Wednesday that the Oregon Senate has passed House Bill 2645. This bipartisan bill is touted as giving law enforcement another tool to keep communities safe by cracking down on possession of fentanyl. 

Oregon currently does not charge for misdemeanor fentanyl possession like the law does for other controlled substances. HB 2645 closes this inconsistency by creating this Class A misdemeanor penalty for possession of certain amounts of fentanyl.



