MALHEUR COUNTY — Is Oregon’s population shrinking?
“It may be, yes,” said Economist Josh Lehner with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis in a phone interview conducted on Jan. 26.
He said that there are “two separate data sources we look at” when determining the size of the state’s population and the its associated changes.
One of those data sources is the Portland State University Population Research Center, whose demographers provide estimates and serve as the “official source for Oregon.” The other data source is the U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Lehner said that updates to this data are made each year.
“They are showing somewhat different patterns,” he noted.
According to Lehner, the 2022 data from Portland State said “the state grew slowly” which contrasts with data from the U.S. Census Bureau which “they think Oregon lost population” in 2021. Incidentally, the 2022 Economic Census started “the beginning of data collection for the 2022 Economic Census” on Feb. 2, according to information found on census.gov.
Lehner said that with the contrasting data findings show a “small positive, small negative” and that “population has been very stagnant during the pandemic.”
“We only get a real good number every ten years,” he said, referring to the U.S. Census Bureau’s comprehensive population count that occurs each decade.
Lehner explained how the information in between the ten year marks is “just an estimate” and how state economists “don’t actually know until we get that big number every ten years.”
The big number in question that happens each decade is somewhat of an event for someone in his field calling it the “Super Bowl for data nerds.”
“We do use the Portland State numbers for official numbers for the state,” said Lehner, but noted “we can’t ignore census numbers.”
Malheur County population dynamics
Lehner then described what the numbers showed for Malheur County.
“One thing that’s unique, less common today than it used to be, last decade, the numbers of births outnumbered the number of deaths,” he said.
Lehner explained that it is more common for “most rural areas to have more deaths than births” coupled with low migration rates of people moving to rural areas.
For Malheur County, though, he said that during the last decade, births outweighed deaths and that this finding was “somewhat similar to Klamath.”
Lehner stated that during the height of the pandemic, “local population growth has significantly outpaced expectation.” Acknowledging that “it doesn’t sound like a lot, but 1,000 people in 30,000” is statistically relevant.
He said that the 2025 population forecast for Malheur County is 30,900 and the current population, which is approximately 32,000, is already “four percent above the forecast.”
Lehner said he didn’t have specifics as to what could account for the unexpected increase, however, it is likely attributed to an increase in migration and birth rates and that this bodes well for the county in some regards.
“When age structure is younger, it’s good for future economic growth,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.