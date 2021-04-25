ONTARIO
Because of the growing surge of COVID-19 virus, counties that are in the cautionary period starting next Friday could have go to the Extreme level.
Speaking last Friday, Gov. Kate Brown said the fourth surge was here and variants of the virus were getting the upper hand in the race to get people vaccinated, with the number of new cases in Oregon , Friday, being 1,000 and new hospitalizations being up around 300 patients.
“Oregon now ranking second in the nation for having the most rapid growth of infection spread” Brown said.
She said that she will revaluate the situation at first of this week and could cancel the warning week for at least 12 counties, restoring the restrictions on bars and restaurants and on the size of public gatherings, as they may roll back into extreme risk, starting April 30.
Brown said she does not want to do that and said the key to preventing is more people getting vaccinated and people following safe practices. “We need to get a significant number of people vaccinated.” A large number of people testing positive for the virus had not been vaccinated.
“Vaccines are the best protection against the variants.”
Dr. Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said at least 50 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine. However the vaccination rates vary from county to county and Malheur County is one of the counties with the lowest vaccination rate at 35 percent, he said.
“We can’t give up,” Allen said. “Get vaccinated."
It is still possible to have everyone in Oregon vaccinated by July 4. Brown said.
She did repeat a report that an Oregonian had died after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.