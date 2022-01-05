Purchase Access

ONTARIO — While the Ontario area has been warming up and seeing mostly a light rain and snow mix, which is expected to continue through Friday, other areas of eastern Oregon are getting hammered with snow levels that have caused closures of many state and county roads.

While most state routes are currently open, OR334 which is west of Athena in Umatilla County will remain closed for the next few days, according to a news release late Tuesday night from Oregon Department of Transportation. The reason: the roads have been drifted over with 6 to 8 feet of snow. As such, crews are using a snow blower and other equipment, “but it’s a slow process,” which is expected to continue for the next few days.

Other state roadways, including Interstate 84 have stretches of fresh or packed snow, and motorists are urged to be prepared for long delays in the event of a closure, which could happen at anytime, according to ODOT. Road closures can be necessary in the event of slides, snow, high water and fallen trees.

With so many motorists stranded by winter weather around the state in recent days, and winter weather expected to continue to make “road conditions treacherous,” ODOT officials urge motorists to carry a basic emergency kit. Recommended items in the kit include chains, flashlight, cell phone and charger, food and water, flares, tools, maps, blankets, extra clothes, a first aid kit and an ice scraper.

Motorists are also reminded to observe highway signs, including closures and to stay off closed roads.

