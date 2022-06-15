Oregon OSHA's new workplace rules regarding heat in effect today

ONTARIO — Excessive heat and poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires can impact safety in the workplace, and Oregon OSHA’s new heat illness prevention and wildfire smoke rules begin today and July 1, respectively.
Agriculture producers and other attendees of an Oregon Wheat Talk meeting on Monday learned more about the new rules that are being rolled out and how it might impact their industry, for which much of the work is done outside. Renee Stapleton, acting administrator of Oregon OSHA, gave an overview during the meeting including exemptions for each of the rules.
She said the new rules stemmed from executive orders put in place by Gov. Kate Brown in 2021.
“We did not implement them on our own accord, but recognize that employees have had health effects from heat and smoke,” Stapleton said.
Some of the questions that came during the Q&A portion of the meeting regarded acceptable shade, light work loads, crop-picking, equipment breakdowns and employer business models
Amanda Hoey, CEO of Oregon Wheat Commission, asked whether a service vehicle with air conditioning would be acceptable to provide shade. Stapleton noted that employers could use such a vehicle for relief, so long as employees are performing light work in that cooled climate in order to help them cool down.
Ben Maney, president of Oregon Wheat Growers League, sought clarification on what “light work” entailed. Stapleton shared her screen to point out how the rules include calculations for the metabolic load to give indicators of what light or rest work would be. Resting would be sitting and thinking; light work would be sitting with minimal use of hands and arms; and moderate work would be something like pushing or pulling light carts.
Another attendee asked whether picking and stooping for crop picking was considered light work. Stapleton said it is not.
“As you can imagine, raking is very different from standing and watching,” she said, noting that the list was not all-inclusive but provided good examples of how employers can assess the situation.
The rules, Stapleton said, apply to all employers, regardless of size, unless the company is a sole proprietor. Those employers need to have a plan in place, following models on the state website, and training needs to be in place prior to workers being exposed to heat, she said.
One person asked her to explain the immediacy of what is needed to do “on the ground” to be ready for the rules.
Hoey urges employers to take time to look at the multimedia training module on the website, develop plans for heat illness, acclimatization and work-rest schedules (all of which are required). Furthermore, she urges getting the training done so that employees also know what is expected of them.
While there is a bit more time to implement the smoke rules, Stapleton pointed out that getting respirators ahead of time in case they are needed would be prudent.
A breakdown of each of the rules follows.
Heat Illness Prevention
Oregon OSHA’s Heat and Illness Prevention rules are now in effect. They apply for indoor and outdoor environments where workers are exposed to temperatures of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above.
Steps needed to be taken by employers, according to Stapleton, include making a plan, training and documentation of the training. Oregon OSHA on its website is providing bilingual resource materials including multimedia video series and training module that satisfies five of the seven requirements of the rule. There also will be fact sheets, examples of what some employers have done, fillable plans for work rest schedules and acclimatization.
Exemptions include working in those conditions for less than 15 minutes; exposure to heat generated from the work process; emergency operations which directly involve protecting life or property or restoring essential services (not including mop-up or clean-up phases phases); and buildings or structures with “a mechanical ventilation system” that keeps the temperature below 80 degrees.
Partial exemptions for this rule include performing work that is non-arduous or has no metabolic load, according to Stapleton.
Requirements for this rule come in two tiers depending on whether the temperature is 80 or 90 degrees.
At 80 degrees, shade and water must be provided, Stapleton said. There also are specifications for high heat, such as communication; a process to identify if someone is experiencing a heat-related illness; a designated person to contact emergency services and a NIOSH safety tool or way to measure the actual temperature and humidity.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has developed the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool that is available for mobile phones.
Links to the app and more information about how to calculate the heat index for specific worksites are available online at www.osha.gov/heat/heat-app.
If temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, a work rest schedule must kick in.
There are three scheduling options: an employer-developed schedule which must include five elements, minimum frequency and durations, a NIOSH work rest schedule or a simplified schedule, which dictates frequency and interval. Stapleton said the third is the most simple, but requires a heavier workload plan.
Furthermore, an emergency medical plan is required. Stapleton said Oregon OSHA already requires employers to have that, but it now needs to include an element about excessive heat. Also needed is an acclimatization plan, which like the work-rest schedule, can be developed by the employer incorporating specific elements or by using a NIOSH acclimatization plan.
Stapleton said at the time the rules were adopted the agency also amended labor housing rules including such provisions as cooling areas, minimizing heat, temperature awareness, information and access to emergency services.
Wildfire Smoke Prevention
New rules regarding protection from wildfire smoke will go into effect on July 1. The focal point of this rule is the air quality index, which measures the particles that are small enough “to get deep down into the lungs, which is why it’s problematic,” Stapleton said.
It applies to employers whose workers will be exposed to wildfire smoke with fine particulate matter causing air quality of 101 or higher.
Steps needed to be taken by employers, according to Stapleton, include exposure assessment, information and training, documentation of training, employer two-way communication, exposure controls; voluntary use respirators for AQI 101-250; required use respirator at AQI 251-500 without medical evaluation or fitness test; and required use respirators at AQI 501 with full respirator program. Oregon OSHA will provide training that will satisfy five of 10 elements.
There are a number of options for exposure assessment. This includes a forecast from Oregon DEQ, the AirNow website, local advisories, an air quality monitor, weather app on smart phones or the 5-3-1 assessment which relates to the estimated visible distance in miles.
Exemptions include:
• Buildings and structures with “filtered air by a mechanical ventilation system and that windows, doors, bays and other exterior openings are kept closed;
• Enclosed vehicles with filtered air by properly maintained cabin air filter system, when windows, doors and other exterior openings are kept closed (this does not include buses, light rails or other public transit systems as doors are frequently opened);
• Predetermination that operations will be suspended to prevent employee exposure to wildfire smoke at AQI 101; and
• Employees working from home.
Partial exemptions include emergency operations, including firefighting and support activities and work activities with intermittent employee exposure of less than 15 minutes in an hour for AQI 101 for a total exposure of less than an hour in a 24-hour period.
