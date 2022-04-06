VALE — The state agency looking into a workplace fatality on Oct. 27, 2021, cited Vale Oregon Irrigation District for two serious violations that were discovered during the investigation. Each violation carried a $1,400 penalty for a total of $2,800.
The newspaper obtained a copy of the penalties and violations through a public records request.
Johnathon Harrison, 26, ditch rider and truck driver for the the irrigation district, died when a dump truck he had been driving on a canal road rolled, ejecting and pinning him underneath.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration interviewed three people regarding Harrison’s death. This included a co-worker, a manager and a Malheur County Sheriff’s deputy.
The first citation issued to the district by Oregon OSHA for $1,400 was for violating Oregon Administrative Rule 437-002-2224(4)(b). As stated in that citation, the employer did not require employees to comply with all applicable seatbelt and traffic laws. It was further explained, “the employer did not ensure that all employees assigned to drive employer owned vehicles, such as dump trucks, wore a seatbelt as required by applicable seatbelt law … ORS 811.210.”
That citation also states an alternative violation of OAR 437-001-0760(1)(b)(C). This is further explained that “the employer did not ensure that all employees used all means or methods, such as, the manufacturer installed seatbelt restraint, to safely accomplish their assigned work while operating dump trucks on narrow dirt or gravel roads where the hazard of rolling over is reasonably predictable.” However, it was noted that this violation was complied with at the time of the inspection, which are said to have taken place between Oct. 27, 2021 and Jan. 11.
The second citation issued also carried a $1,400 penalty. It was for violating OAR 437-002-2224(2). This is further explained that “employees tasked with dump truck operating for the purpose of delivering gravel and concrete chunks to various locations along the canal road by the way of public highways and public roadways, were allowed to operate the vehicle without having obtained the proper license or having license supervision in the cab while driving under a learners permit. This presented a motor vehicle accident hazard.”
As with the first citation, it was noted that this violation was complied with at the time of inspection.
The citation and notice of penalty was issued to Ty King, manager of Vale Oregon Irrigation District on Jan. 27. It noted that penalties could be appealed by filing a request to do so within 30 calendar days. Aaron Corvin, public information officer for Oregon OSHA confirmed in an email on April 6 that no appeal was filed.
As such, the citation became a final order within 30 days of King’s receiving it on Feb. 2.
Included in the documentation the newspaper received was a letter to Harrison’s father, Shad Harrison, from Bryon Snapp, OSHA’s statewide safety enforcement manager. Snapp evaluated the fatality for possible criminal referral; however,determined the death would not result in that.
Snapp’s letter, dated Nov. 5, 2021, expressed sympathy on behalf of Oregon OSHA. It also informed that the Pendleton field office was conducting an investigation and provided contact information for questions. It also noted that Harrison’s beneficiaries may be entitled to workers’ compensation benefits and provided contact information for the Ombudsman for Injured Workers.
Harrison was raised in Vale, attended schools there, and was part of a “well-known, great family,” according to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe.
The sheriff’s office initially responded to the scene and was assisted by Vale Fire Department and Oregon State Police, the latter of which helped reconstruct and diagram the scene.
Oregon OSHA officials were on the scene by the following day.
A call about the rollover crash was received by dispatch at about 10:30 a.m.
The incident happened on the main canal, on Canal Road at the end of Birch Road. The district had been performing work for a couple of weeks prior to the accident. Staff were hauling cement slabs up to the site to put them in the canal to keep the bank from eroding away.
A worker was getting to the site when he noticed the other truck.
The sheriff said it appeared that the truck had gone too far over onto the right shoulder where the bank was sandy and steep and then rolled two or three times.
Harrison was listed as a ditch-rider for “Ride 4” under the staff directory on the company’s website.
