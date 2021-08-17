Oregon officials explain need for masks in public schools

Brandi Bell, left, and Nubia Gonzalez, back right, help check-in students at Aiken Elementary School in Ontario when they returned to class in February. Class begins this week and next week for schools in Malheur County and students will have to wear masks, with the only exceptions being for physical reasons.
ONTARIO — Given the increasing numbers of hospitalizations of people with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, Oregon health and education officials are explaining the reasons behind the full masking requirements for in-person instruction for grades K-12 public schools.
Officials, including Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger and State School Superintendent Colt Gill, conducted a video town hall Monday evening, which was moderated by Malheur County Education Service District Superintendent Mark Redmond.
It was held in response to concerns raised by state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and state Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, about the in-school mask requirement.
As of Monday, there were more than 750 people hospitalized with the variant, with people of alleges seeing an increase in the variant, Allen said.
“No age group has been spared. No county has been spared,” he said.
Only about half of students ages 12 to 18 are vaccinated in low vaccination counties, which puts the younger students, who cannot be vaccinated at risk, Allen said.
Two doctors’ associations in Oregon have recommended universal masking for schools, he said.
Additionally, a number of states are recommending universal masking, including California and Washington.
The mandates will be reviewed on a regular basis, Allen said, noting the virus every unpredictable, and stating that changes will be made depending on what COVID is doing at any any given time.
There are no plans for mandatory vaccinations at this time, he said.
Students who have physical reasons why they can not wear a mask will be given assistance, Gill said. However, students who may for political reasons not want to wear a mask will need to find alternatives to in-person classes.
Asked about lunches, Gill said there have been many alternatives used, such as serving lunches outdoors, spreading out students in different rooms, and spending as little time together as possible.
The Monday town hall was planned specifically for eastern Oregon. Today’s session is open to the whole state, as well as Wednesday’s session for Spanish speakers; both will be on Facebook Live.
