SALEM

Give the gift of unlimited access to Oregon’s state parks with an annual day-use parking permit. Holiday shoppers can buy annual parking permits for only $25 each — that’s $5 off the regular price of $30, Dec. 1-31.

“This is the only time we discount the annual pass,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). “Celebrate the holidays with family and friends by giving a gift that opens the doors to Oregon’s special places.”

Purchasing passes is easy – buy them online at store.oregonstateparks.org. Parking permits are also sold at some state park friends’ group stores and selected local businesses throughout the state. For a complete list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks without a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50 and are also available at store.oregonstateparks.org. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.

The Oregon State Park system is funded by camping and day-use fees, the Oregon Lottery, and a portion of state recreational vehicle registrations. Our revenues have fallen during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to donate along with your permit purchase, look for the Donate button at the top of store.oregonstateparks.org.

