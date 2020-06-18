ONTARIO — Brookdale Senior Living, an assisted living facility in Ontario, hasn’t reopened to the public amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic just yet. As such, keeping residents happy while healthy remains a focal point.
That’s why officials at Brookdale have organized a Father’s Day parade at 6 p.m. on Friday.
However, as with similar parades driving by other shuttered facilities, this one won’t be open to participation by the general public, unless resident’s family members want to participate, according to Shawn Perdue, sales manager for the facility.
For Friday’s parade, Brookdale has called in the big dogs. This includes members of the Oregon National Guard, who will show up with Humvees; Ontario, Payette and Sand Hollow fire departments, who will be bringing three to four trucks; and local law enforcement, including Ontario and Nyssa police departments. Perdue said he is still waiting on confirmation from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office to see if they would like to participate in the parade, too.
Those who would like to watch the parade can do so along Alameda Drive, as participants will meet up at the Albertsons parking lot at 5:30 p.m., and head south down Alameda, turning west on Southwest Eighth Avenue and heading to Brookdale.
As a whole, Brookdale, which is the largest senior living facility in the nation, is following reopening guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, according to Perdue. He noted that the corporation has 700 locations throughout the country which offer assisted living, memory care or independent living.
While Brookdale awaits its reopening, Perdue reported that to date nobody at the Ontario facility has contracted the virus.
“We’re COVID free,” he said.
