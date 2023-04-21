Oregon minimum wage to hike 70 cents per hour statewide

Beginning July 1, the minimum wage rate in Oregon will go up 70 cents per hour in each of its three population-based tiers. For Malheur County, which is a nonurban county, the wage will jump to $13.20 per hour.
ONTARIO — Oregonians who make minimum wage will see the biggest annual increase since 2016 when the state hikes its three minimum-wage tiers by 70 cents each on July 1. The increase, which is now tied to the urban Consumer Price Index, was announced on April 14 by Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries.
The new annual rate is now calculated based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Specifically, the CPI - U.S. City Average for all Urban Consumers for All Items from March of the previous year to March of the current year in. Wage hikes will be based on that increase, if any, with the final figure rounded to the nearest five cents.
Before the seasonal adjustment this year, that rate was at 6.4%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. However, the adjusted rate was 5%, which is the figure used by BOLI to calculate this year’s increase.
The minimum wage has steadily been raising in Oregon since 2016 and the wage hike in 2022 was the last year Oregon employers would know well in advance what to expect for the coming years.
However, when the law passed, nobody could have predicted that 2023 would see historic inflation rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the impetus behind multiple related bills floated in the Oregon Legislature this session, which wouldn’t change anything for this year.
However, they seek new ways for future years to calculate the hike, push pause on the hikes which are expected to continue as long as the CPI increases, or even abolish the tiered rate system.
Bills floated include:
• Senate Bill 917, which would impose a cap on the percentage increase based on CPI. It was referred to the Senate Committee on Labor and Business in February.
• House Bill 2443, which would take this year's inflation raise and maintain it until 2028, rather than allowing it to jump each year indefinitely. It was referred to the House Committee on Business and Labor in January.
• House Bill 2699, which would establish a new formula for setting the minimum wage rate. It was also referred to the Committee on Business and Labor in January.
• HB 3498, which would provide a statewide minimum wage rate in July 2024; with Bureau of Labor and Industries to index rates to inflation after 2030. Sitting in the same committee as the previous two mentioned since early March.
None of them have even had a work session or public hearing.
Oregon’s minimum wage tiers are based on population with the standard wage setting the target of being $1 higher than non-urban areas but $1.25 lower than the metro area.
Those in the non-urban, including Malheur County, are in the non-urban minimum wage tier. That will jump from $12.50 per hour to $13.20 per hour on July 1. Those living in the Portland Metro area will see their rate go up to $15.45 per hour and those in standard minimum wage tiers will be bumped up to $14.20.
Oregon is the first state in the nation to move to indexed rates rather than scheduled increases. The law requires the state to calculate the increase no later than April 30 each year.
Oregon employers are required to post minimum wage posters. Downloadable posters reflecting the new minimum wage rates as of July 1 will be available on BOLI’s website free of charge by June 1, according to the agency.
“We expect this increase in earnings of low-wage workers to positively impact consumer spending and boost the economy,” reads a news release about the hike.
