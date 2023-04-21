Oregon minimum wage to hike 70 cents per hour statewide

Beginning July 1, the minimum wage rate in Oregon will go up 70 cents per hour in each of its three population-based tiers. For Malheur County, which is a nonurban county, the wage will jump to $13.20 per hour.

ONTARIO — Oregonians who make minimum wage will see the biggest annual increase since 2016 when the state hikes its three minimum-wage tiers by 70 cents each on July 1. The increase, which is now tied to the urban Consumer Price Index, was announced on April 14 by Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries.

The new annual rate is now calculated based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Specifically, the CPI - U.S. City Average for all Urban Consumers for All Items from March of the previous year to March of the current year in. Wage hikes will be based on that increase, if any, with the final figure rounded to the nearest five cents.



