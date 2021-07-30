ONTARIO — The Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute is a program that focuses on students with a migrant farmer background in order to teach them how to lead their communities in various ways. The organization hosts three separate sessions that last a week long, hosted at Treasure Valley Community College, with the goal to help students plan their future, in addition to developing their character. The camp is able to include a wide variety of schools, including students from the local area to areas like Hermiston, Umatilla, Boardman, Irrigon, and Milton-Freewater.
“We need to continue raising others, and supporting their goals,” said Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute Coordinator Greg Contreras.
The program concluded it’s last session earlier this month, with the second session of high school students, and organizers intend to continue the program annually.
This year was its fourth year of operation, having started in 2018. There were three separate week-long sessions, with about 12-15 college mentors. The first session is for the middle school students, whereas the second and third sessions are held for the high-schoolers.
Throughout the sessions, students are usually housed in the TVCC dorms over the program. Although, due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials only allow one-third of the students to stay in the dorms. Staying in the on-campus housing gives the students an opportunity to feel the college experience, and meet new friends, according to Contreras.
Four time Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute mentor Cassandra Sanchez enjoys the experience.
“What makes me want to be involved every year are the students,” she said. “Hands down it’s one of my favorite things to come back to OMLI and see the growth within my students.”
There were multiple themes that were dedicated to each day of the program, with activities that relate to the day’s theme. On the first day of the program, the theme was relationship building; on day two, overcoming obstacles; day three was service day; day four focused on higher education; career day was the focus of the fifth day; and the program culminated with a celebration day on the sixth day. Some of the unique activities that correlated with these themes included whitewater rafting, a magazine cover showcase where students design a magazine cover of themselves as a leader in their future occupation, an etiquette dinner, and community service projects, such as making blankets for Project DOVE, which supports victims of domestic violence.
There were a variety of other activities that the program utilizes to assist the growth of the younger migrant generations. The overall experience offers the students the opportunity to learn how to lead their community, go on to college and be successful in a new occupation.
While mentioning the importance of the program in her eyes, Sanchez said, “OMLI is not only a ‘fun summer camp’ for students to attend. Over my four years of mentorship, I have seen students grow and become successful college students, as well. During this OMLI 2021, I noticed a former mentee of mine on TVCC’s campus. I went up to her to strike up a conversation during lunch time and she was beaming about becoming a college freshman this upcoming fall. She thanked me, previous mentors from previous years, and most of all OMLI for the motivation to go to college. She said ‘I never imagined myself going to college but because of OMLI I felt motivated and empowered to pursue an art degree.’ Honestly it made my day and success stories like her are the reason that this program must continue!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.