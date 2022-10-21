VALE — The issue of homelessness is a “humanitarian crisis” as outlined by an official letter from the Oregon Mayors Association addressed to the Oregon Legislature. Also cc’d on the letter were the three gubernatorial candidates on the ballot for this election year: Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek.
During the 97th annual conference of the League of Oregon Cities in Bend on the first week of October, city officials from all over the state met to discuss the “critical policies and programs” impacting Oregon residents.
The letter states that the “number one issue” affecting communities across Oregon is homelessness and this issue not only has an impact on the individuals themselves, but the cities in which the unhoused crisis is occurring.
According to the letter, new programs have been developed, service efforts have been expanded and “regional partnerships” have been built and “substantial investments” from both local general funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds have been utilized in response to “the unhoused emergency.”
Despite the efforts and investments “this humanitarian crisis exceeds our individual capacity.” For this reason, the signers of the letter exhort the state to use the opportunity “to partner with local governments to build upon these efforts to make an immediate and impactful difference.”
This statewide issue, the letter also notes, is something that cities “cannot be left to solve” and describes how “a collaborative and coordinated strategy” is needed to foster the quality of life that those with sufficient housing experience.
Specifically, the signers of the letter are requesting an allocation of “direct funding” from state leadership to remediate this issue and that this funding must be “scaled to respond to the gravity of this crisis” happening statewide.
Taskforce formed
The Oregon Mayors Association in May formed a “Taskforce on Homelessness” comprising 25 mayors “from around the state” who studied the issue of Oregon’s unhoused.
Based on the findings, the group’s solution is that the 241 cities in Oregon “must come together in partnership to establish and expand local, community-based responses.” It is these programs, according to the letter, that provide the immediate services for unhoused Oregonians.
The estimated amount of funds needed to adequately address the issue on an annual basis is approximately $123,575,800.
What is also required, according to the letter, is “coordinated capital construction investments” which are for the purpose of serving the unhoused.
In conclusion, the signers of the letter “call on Oregon’s next governor and legislature” to provide this funding and “make an impact on Oregon’s homelessness crisis.”
It is noteworthy that the only mayor from Malheur County to sign the letter was Mayor Tom Vialpando of Vale.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.