ONTARIO
The Oregon Legislature will be holding legislative days next week as the Capitol itself continues to be closed because of the pandemic.
Lawmakers have been meeting in special sessions virtually and with social distancing, depending on the situation.
State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who is a member of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, said Thursday that an all important revenue forecast will be issued, which will give a picture of where the state is financially. That committee will meet Sept. 25.
While there are rumors of having another special session, he and Reps. Mark Owens, R- Crane and Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, expressed opposition to a special session, especially if it would occur after the election. The three spoke during Thursday’s virtual town hall session, part of the series of town halls the trio have been holding on line. This town hall was delayed at week because of the fires. Referring to the closed Capitol building, Bonham, who represents House District 59, expressed concern about the public not being able to be part of the process. In order make good public policy, public involvement is needed, he said.
For his part, Owens said there are just 14 days left to take part in the Census and expressed concern that Eastern Oregon is behind in participation, noting that the Census is used to formulate in the distribution of federal funds and in redrawing of Congressional and legislative districts in 2021.
Owens said for those schools which are able to have in person classes are working very well and there have been no outbreaks of COVID-19. People need to learn how to live with COVID and not let COVID run our lives, he said.
There were concerns expressed about people calling in that the virtual schools and their availability is not equal and there is a danger of some students falling behind their peers, Findley said the Ford Family Foundation is helping with internet access, noting some people may be faced with data caps.
Findley said there has been discussion on decoupling federal and state tax codes, which he said would be disastrous on business as it would increase taxes by millions of dollars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.