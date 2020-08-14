Oregon Legislature puts $5 Million toward new facility at TVCC

ONTARIO
The Career Technical Education Building going up on the east side of the Treasure Valley Community College campus is on track to be completed in December — less than a year after its start — and college officials are planning ahead for the future.
The Oregon Legislature recommitted funds for future development of a Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center, with the passage on Monday of Senate Bill 5721 during the recent special session. The bill modified the amount and purposes allowed for the issuance of general obligation and revenue bonds bond during the 2019-2021 biennium.
One of the projects being funded via obligation bonds is the planned Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center, with $5.015 million set aside for the project.
“The building is Allied Health Professions Building and will include nursing, medical assisting, EMT, CNA and other health related programs,” said Abby Lee, TVCC spokeswoman, in an email.
As with the CTE building, the college will needs to raise matching funds for the health center, Lee said. Officials are just beginning discuss feasibility studies for raising those funds, likely to begin next year, she added.
The CTE building will provide space for welding, fabrication, agriculture, natural resources, and industrial manufacturing and controls. It will be paid for by a grant of $3 million from Economic Development Administration, $2.83 million came from the state, plus an additional $975,000 secured by then-Rep. Lynn Findley, as well as a variety of sources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.