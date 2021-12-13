ONTARIO — Oregon lawmakers are settling into Salem today for the second special session of the year. According to information released this morning, the Senate has introduced bills for emergency rental assistance, drought relief and illegal marijuana activity — each which carry emergency declarations and would be effective upon passage.
The first of these bills, Senate Bill 891, would extend eviction protections for nonpayment of rent for renters who have applied for emergency assistance and have provided documentation of that application to their landlord by June 30, 2022. Altogether, safe harbor protection for tenants will sunset when their application is processed or Sept. 30, whichever is sooner.
According to the summary, SB 891 would also extend eligibility for funding from Housing and Community Services Department for certain landlords unable to evict for nonpayment.
In a news release on Friday, Senate Republicans stated that they pushed for a bipartisan agreement to fix the problem to protect landlords and renters.
“When we first started, we were miles apart,” said Senate GOP Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend.
He stated that he and his colleagues have voted numerous times to extend rental protections over the past two years, but were not willing to do it again unless there was a deal to fix the “whole problem at the housing department and ensure hosing providers would be made whole.”
As part of the agreement, $5 million will be directed to the Oregon Housing and Community Services to speed up processing of applications. Another $10 million will go into the Landlord Guarantee Fund, ensuring landlords are “made whole if a renter who applied for assistance is not eligible.” The program to provide rental relief will be replenished with $100 million and another $100 million will go to local agencies for eviction protection programs. If there is any money is left over in the rent relief program, more assistance applications may be taken.
Senate Bill 892 would direct Oregon Department of Agriculture to establish a forgivable loan program to get funding to farming and ranching producers who lost gross farm income in 2021, due to qualifying natural disaster.
In their news release, Senate Republicans stated the drought package to help farmers recover from the summer’s heatwave is $99.275 million.
“Our economy relies on a robust agricultural sector,” Knopp said. “We need to come together for [farmers and ranchers].”
A summary for Senate Bill 893 states there is a “humanitarian crisis” associated with growing and distribution of cannabis that is against state rules. The legislation proposes establishing the Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program, administered by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. The program rules will include prioritizing funding for local law enforcement agencies and district attorneys in rural areas to address, investigate and prosecute unlawful large-scale unlawful marijuana cultivation or distribution operations, including those that divert marijuana outside of the state.
Additional funding would be provided to law enforcement agencies to partner with community based organizations to address the ongoing crisis, including assistance and services for those impacted by the crisis, in such ways as language translation, housing and legal assistance.
In their news release, Senate Republicans also stated that the session will include other legislation such as affordable housing investment in targeted areas and money to support incoming Afghan refugees, many of whom “risked their lives to help American troops.”
For more information on the Oregon Legislature, including the current special session and how to watch live video online, visit https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.