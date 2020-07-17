ONTARIO — The co-chairpeople of the Joint House and Ways Committee of the Oregon Legislature on Thursday released the basic framework of their proposal to rebalance the state budget in the face of revenue losses resulting from the COVID-19 virus.
The plan laid out by Senators Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, and Elizabeth Steiner Hayward , D-NW Portland/Beaverton, and Representative Dan Rayfield,D-Corvallis, would protect state school funding for grades K through 12, the Community College Support Fund and the Public University Support Fund.
Joint Ways and Means Subcommittees will be meeting next week to take public comment on the proposal.
Wednesday, the focus will be on natural resources and general government. Education and human services will be on the docket Thursday, and public safety and transportation and economic development will be up for discussion on Friday.
The plan also proposes to maintain lottery allocations to counties for economic development and maintain current Oregon State Police Trooper strength and forensic laboratory and medical examiner capacity.
However, the plan would cancel OSP vehicle purchases until June 2021, defers purchases of equipment for forensic labs, defer recruit school for new troopers for rest of biennium and propose cuts to the state radio system.
Among the proposed budget changes are reductions to Oregon Promise Grants, GED programs, lottery funds for Outdoor School Program decreased by $2.3 million and Oregon State University Agriculture Experiment Station, Extension Services and Forest Research Laboratory statewide public service programs reduced by 5 percent.
Other proposed changes will be announced next week.
