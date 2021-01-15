ONTARIO
Oregon lawmakers will have their work cut out for them as there are more than 2,000 bills which have been introduced prior to the start of the session, 900 of them in the Senate, according to state Sen. Lynn Findley, R- Vale, representing District 30.
Findley was participating in a pre-session virtual town hall Thursday with House counterparts Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, representing District 60 and Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, representing District 59.
Toward the end of the session, Findley was commenting on vaccines for COVID-19 and he complained about the slow process in Oregon in getting the vaccines process going.
“Having the fourth worst deployment (in the U.S.) is unacceptable.”
“The vaccine is here and everyone should have access. Bring in all the help you need,” Findley said, but said he would oppose bills introduced that would make the vaccinations mandatory, citing the fact the COVID vaccines have not been fully tested.
Everyone who wants a shot should have one.
Findley opened the discussion on COVID commenting on the need relief for landlords. Renters were getting support with bans on evictions, Findley noted, but landlords who are not getting rent because of pandemic-related issues have expenses, too. One of the proposals to help landlords is to provide tax credits.
“We have to support landlords,” he said or there will be fewer rental properties available.
In opening the town hall, Findley said despite protests from the Republicans access to the Legislative session will be greatly restricted because of the pandemic, with Oregon still being in the Extreme Category. Because of their small numbers, 30 state Senators will be able to hold in person floor sessions and maintain proper distancing, but the House, which has 60 members, will not. During their organizing session, members of of House were sworn in in two groups.
There will be no in-person committee meetings likely until April.
The restrictions put in place preclude public participation, he said, adding that he tried to have some alternatives put in place, which were rejected.
Bonham and Owens also expressed concern about not have access by the public.
On another subject, Bonham said small business should be allowed to reopen and guidelines be set to allow that to happen.
“If we don’t support small businesses, we will lose them,” he said.
