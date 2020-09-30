SALEM
On Sept. 24, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), in partnership with the Oregon State Lottery, announced a new program recognizing the outstanding contributions of Oregon’s Education Support Professionals (ESP).
The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2964 in May of 2019 which directed the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon State Lottery to collaborate in designing and implementing this program to honor an education support professional serving students in any grade from prekindergarten through grade 12. ESP’s work together with teachers and administrators in Oregon public schools to perform a variety of jobs promoting quality education, fostering positive learning environments, offering nutritious meals, providing reliable transportation, maintaining safe and clean schools for all students and much more.
“Day in and day out, online or in-person, Oregon students benefit enormously from the support and commitment of education support professionals,” said Colt Gill, Director of the Oregon Department of Education. “From direct support for students to helping teachers prepare materials for lessons, ESP’s fill countless, critical roles that ensure our education systems reach every student.”
Nominations for the 2021 Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year are open now through Jan. 3, 2021. The winner will be surprised with a special announcement in April 2021. Educators nominated for Education Support Professional of the Year must be currently employed by an Oregon public K-12 school or school district and meet the definition of an ESP in Oregon.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year will receive a gift award of $5,000. They will also receive a plaque and banner to commemorate this significant achievement.
“Student success relies on good teachers, and also on the team of professionals supporting them and their students,” noted Lottery Director Barry Pack. “Expanding the recognition program to include these vital individuals makes sense, and Lottery is proud to support it.”
Eligible nominees will be evaluated through a Blue Ribbon Panel facilitated by ODE. Nominees should embody the following core values of:
• Accountability: The ESP owns and takes responsibility for student outcomes and success within their scope of influence.
• Equity: The ESP creates and fosters an environment where every student has access and opportunity to thrive.
• Excellence: The ESP collaboratively manages the resources they are entrusted with to achieve the best possible outcomes for every student.
• Integrity: The ESP is honest and transparent regardless of the situation they are facing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.