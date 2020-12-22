Oregon is phasing out most uses of chlorpyrifos by the end of 2023

MALHEUR COUNTY
Onion growers in Malheur County who use chlorpyrifos, a broad-spectrum insecticide, to treat their crops will soon have to find something else to use.
Administrative rules filed by Oregon Department of Administration last week “significantly limits” the use of chlorpyrifos immediately and phases out nearly all use by Dec. 31, 2023. The pesticide is commonly used in the Western Treasure Valley, and one of the products it appears in is Lorsban. While it can be used in onions for controlling onion maggot, the pesticide is now more commonly used in seed crops, alfalfa, corn and other crops.
While there are other insecticides available, they might not work as well and may be more expensive.
Following is a timeline provided by ODA of the new rules established.
Effective immediately
• Prohibits the use of chlorpyrifos for mosquito vector control, golf course turfgrass, and certain types of enclosed structures.
• Establishes a 4-day restricted entry interval after use for all crops, including nursery and Christmas Trees.
• Aerial application is prohibited on all crops, except for a very narrow window of time on Christmas trees.
• All applicators must pass a pesticide certification exam and obtain a license.
• Respiratory protection requirements are increased.
• Recordkeeping is required, and must be maintained for at least three years.
• To protect bystanders and water quality, expanded buffers are required around sensitive sites and waterways.
Effective Jan. 1, 2021
• All products containing chlorpyrifos will be restricted-use, except for cattle ear tags.
Effective March 1, 2021
• All mixer or loaders of chlorpyrifos must either be a certified and licensed pesticide applicator, or have successfully completed a special training conducted or approved by ODA.
After Dec. 31, 2023
• It is prohibited to use or sell chlorpyrifos except for: commercial pre-plant seed treatments; granular formulations; and cattle ear-tags.
The final rule prohibits aerial application on all crops, except Christmas trees, for a 10-week window between April 1 and June 15. This permitted window will be prohibited after Dec. 31, 2023, providing a transition period for the nation’s largest Christmas tree industry.
After the phase-out at the end of 2023, chlorpyrifos in granular form, representing less than 1 percent of chlorpyrifos’ agricultural use, will be allowed to remain on the market. It will also be permitted for seed treatments and in cattle ear tags.
The EPA defines chlorpyrifos as a “broad-spectrum” insecticide because it can kill a wide variety of insects. The insecticide was first registered in 1965.
