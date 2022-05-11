Oregon-Idaho border talks continue in Malheur County

VALE — A few of those who attended the meeting on Monday regarding shifting the Oregon-Idaho border urged members of Malheur County Court to push the matter to lawmakers so it can get a legislative review. They urged the governing body to make a motion and submit a letter to District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane.
However, no action was taken by members of the court at the meeting which was attended by 10 to 15 people both in-person and online.
Monday’s meeting was one of three required annually to study the issue that was carved out in Measure No. 23-64 enacted by voters in May of 2021.
Proponents hope that local state lawmakers will take the matter up for review with the full Legislature to explore what could be impacted if the border shifted.
On the other hand, opponents to having any part of Oregon encompassed by Idaho spelled out to the court the reasons they were absolutely against the proposal. This included being subjected to Idaho sales tax, losing tax funds from sales of legal marijuana and the disparity in minimum wage. Others against the idea said being subjected to Idaho’s sales tax would be hard on those with fixed incomes. They furthermore said Idaho has uncontrolled expansion on agriculture lands, that it was near the bottom of the states in educator and teacher pay and that its laws allow for discrimination.
Acknowledging there were people opposed to the concept, those in favor still said at the minimum they wanted the matter studied by the Legislature, if for no other reason than having rural frustrations understood by the majority body. A predominant theme at this week’s meeting was the smallest geographical areas of the state which are the most populous, making decisions that don’t always benefit rural areas.
“One of the greatest things about all of this, whether it comes to fruition or not, is it causes them to look and see,” said local onion farmer Paul Skeen.
He was among those asking the court to send a letter to the lawmakers.
Agribusiness
Some in favor of the initiative painted a picture that Oregon is not friendly toward agribusiness.
Saying he has been “playing defense” for Malheur County by serving on local agriculture boards, Skeen urged for help in backing up the messages that needed help getting across in Salem.
“As we push forward on this stuff, it may help to change some of the thoughts over there,” Skeen said.
He said there are a number of “fantastic community members” moving to Idaho, including three people he works with at local onion shipper Baker & Murakami Produce Company.
“Actually four. I’m one of them,” Skeen said, adding that he was trying to find a lot in Idaho that would enable him to be close to his farm.
He said there were many laws in Oregon that were prohibitive for agriculture. Among these is the death tax which he says may prevent him, a fifth-generation farmer, from handing off the operation to a sixth generation. He noted that Idaho doesn’t have a death tax; however said in Oregon if he dies, the state will get the maximum benefit rather than his sons.
“We need your help,” Skeen said. “We are losing good people in the state of Oregon, specifically in Malheur County, into Payette and Canyon counties [in Idaho]… . We gotta wake up here or we’re going to have a county that’s really going to be in trouble.”
Saying Findley and Owens were two of the finest lawmakers, he likened their battle to get rural bills passed in Salem to “showing up to a gun fight with a BB gun.”
Education
Pointing to education, Ontario resident Judith Kirby told the court that Oregon’s education system compared to Idaho’s had become “anti-ag, anti-freedom, anti-law and anti-constitutional.”
“I am very furious about what my grandson, who is 10, is going to be subjected to because of crazy thinking on the other side of the state,” she said.
She said her grandson had an environmental social studies lesson in which he had to describe how agriculture hurts the environment. Furthermore, she expressed concern over critical race theory, stating that it was Marxism that would be mandated in every school district in Oregon by 2026. However, while a new set of Social Studies Standards is available for districts, it should be noted the Oregon Department of Education has not adopted critical race theory as a curriculum, according to the Oregon School Boards Association. Those standards will include curriculum on Tribal and shared history, Holocaust and other genocides, ethnic studies and inclusive education.
Who’s organizing what?
Organizers of Greater Idaho along with locals who helped gather petitions for the initiative also attended the meeting. Among those was Bob Wheatley, of Ontario, who provided a list of 12 names to the court of people who he said supported the initiative but couldn’t be at the meeting. It should be noted that public comments to the court were accepted ahead of and up through the meeting, so it is unclear why those people chose not to contact the court directly to voice their support.
Wheatley said he was part of the grassroots organizers who got the matter on the ballot.
He also said the real point of the initiative was to get local elected officials to listen, stating that it seemed to him the majority of local voters wanted to seen the movement forward.
There was a bit of confusion over who was supposed to organize a study group, following a conversation from the last meeting. While members of the court said they would not do it, they urged interested citizens to go ahead and do that.
“At the last meeting, you were going to come together with answers for us,” Judge Dan Joyce said.
Wheatley however had said he had not gone ahead and organized a local group to study the matter. As with last time, he said he would be happy to be on a committee to look at issues, but said the questions would have to be answered by the Legislature.
Commissioner Don Hodge suggested taking the matter up at the Eastern Oregon Counties Association meeting later this month and getting a conversation going there.
Commission Ron Jacobs said if the citizens wanted to form a committee to see about pushing things forward “so we know a majority of people are in favor, then at some point, we may be in favor of issuing a letter.”
Jacobs said he was not altogether against the concept, but reaffirmed his stance on wanting to listen to more people’s viewpoints in the county. Furthermore, he said, if a committee formed, he would like to see both sides on it, so when people meet they can talk about the pros and cons. Hodge further suggested getting a state lawmaker on board who could be involved to talking with the group.
