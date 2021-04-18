Oregon House passes bill that would allow homeless persons right to sit, lie, sleep and escape elements in public places

ONTARIO
One of the bills passed by the Oregon House last week, would give people who are experiencing homelessness some leeway in using public property as a place to locate for keeping warm and sleeping, and would require law enforcement reasonable discretion in enforcing laws local laws regarding loitering and other related charges.
Sponsored by House Speaker Tina Kotek, it would provide a person who has been cited or arrested with the ability to challenge the reasonableness of a local laws if brought to court.
House Bill 3115 now heads to the Senate.
The bill comes as a result of a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that upheld the overturning of ordinances in Boise which put in place a total ban of sleeping and camping in public.
The Oregon bill faced opposition because it focuses on cities and counties and several lawmakers felt it should have included state lands also. However, some supporters said state lands were implied.
A motion to send the bill to the House Rules Committee for amendments failed and it was then passed.
“Punishing people for being homeless is not in the public interest,” Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie, who carried the bill to the House floor, said. Rep Winsvey Compos. Aloha, said the bill needs more work but was moving in the right direction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.