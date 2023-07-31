ONTARIO — On Friday, House District 60 Rep. Mark Owens joined others in the Oregon House Republican Caucus in urging Gov. Tina Kotek to immediately review all commutations granted by former Gov. Kate Brown.
House District 60 includes all of Baker, Grant, Harney, Lake and Malheur counties, as well as part of Deschutes County.
Lawmakers from several districts signed the letter, including House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson.
The group’s request follows a similar one made from two of Oregon’s federal lawmakers, Reps. Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Cliff Bentz, who represent Oregon’s Fifth and Second Congressional districts, respectively.
It also comes on the heels of one of those who was commuted now being a person of interest in the killing of at least four women in the Portland Metro area. While Kotek ended the commutation of Jesse Lee Calhoun on July 3, lawmakers say it’s not enough.
The letter also points out that multiple individuals who received commutations from Brown have been charged with felony level crimes since their release.
“The unprecedented commutations undertaken by Governor Brown bypassed many of the existing safeguards that are in place for our current parole and probation system,” wrote the caucus in its letter. “House Republicans encourage you to do the right thing for Oregonians and give these commutations the due diligence they should have received in the first place.” The letter calls on Kotek to follow through on the promises she made when taking office. “This is a great opportunity for you to show leadership and the integrity of the office you have often stated you want to bring to your administration,” wrote the lawmakers.
As of Monday morning, no new charges have been filed against Calhoun.
