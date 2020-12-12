Oregon Health Authority: Stay safe at home this holiday

State health officials recognize that holiday celebrations are important for many people in Oregon. Though many traditions involve gathering with our friends and family, this year the best way to honor loved ones is to celebrate at home with only the people we live with.
If you are considering gathering with people you don’t live with, following are some tips for making the decision.
• Check your county risk level to see what gathering size is allowed;
• Talk to the host about what steps are being taken to increase safety;
• Gathering outdoors is safer than indoors;
• Wear a mask indoors and outdoors;
• Avoid shouting or singing;
• Stay home if you are sick or have been near someone who thinks they may have or have been exposed to COVID-19; and
• Remember, it’s OK if you decide to stay home and remain apart from others. Do what’s best for you.
Make traditions virtual
Rather than canceling the holiday celebrations, plan your festivities and maintain your traditions with those in your household and include others virtually, including:
• Lighting candles over video together with family and friends near and far;
• Singing holiday songs with singalong;
• Watching holiday-themed movies as a family;
• Crafting or baking and dropping off what you’ve created without contact;
• Playing a game over the internet; and
• Viewing holiday decorations around the neighborhood with people you live with, either by foot or car/
