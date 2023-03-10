MALHEUR COUNTY — The Women, Infants, Children, WIC, Program is a public health nutrition program that serves low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, and children up to the age of five.
The vision of the Oregon WIC program is to ensure optimal nutrition and lifelong health for every Oregon family. They provide families with access to healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding guidance, free health screenings and referrals to other health services.
They support families by offering:
Pregnancy and breastfeeding guidance
Nutritious foods
Nutrition-focused counseling
Free health screenings
Connections to resources
To be eligible, you must:
Live in Oregon.
Be a pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding woman, an infant or a child under 5 years old.
Have a household income less than 185% of the federal poverty limit. (Individuals who can prove Fully eligible for Medicaid/Oregon Health Plan, TANF, SNAP/Food Stamps or FDPIR are automatically income eligible for WIC.)
Have a nutritional need or risk.
Farm Direct Nutrition Program:
Once a year they provide access to the Oregon Farm Direct Nutrition Program which is a state administered, federal nutrition program serving families enrolled in WIC and income-eligible seniors. Farm Direct participants receive additional benefits to spend on fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers within our community.
Minimizing Barriers and Providing Equitable Care
They strive to maintain a welcoming and trauma-informed work environment that reflects and supports the racial and ethnic diversity of our participants, partners and community.
Provide nutritious foods to help minimize food insecurity for our most vulnerable and at-risk populations.
Minimizes barriers to services by offering remote options when available.
Use of Electronic Bank Transfer, EBT, cards for easier shopping and reduced stigma of services.
Provide hand off referrals to other available services within the community.
Services and materials are available in languages of our population served and ability to provide interpreted services and translated materials for non-English speaking families.
Program Goals:
Increased number of families served in Malheur County.
Increase the number of infants exclusively breastfed for 6 months.
Maintain children on the program from infancy through age 5 to optimize health outcomes.
Provide families with education and resources to spend all their FDNP vouchers before the end of the annual WIC Farmers Market season.
To apply for services, call them at (541) 889-7279.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.