Income Eligibility Criteria, effective May, 2022.

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Women, Infants, Children, WIC, Program is a public health nutrition program that serves low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, and children up to the age of five.

The vision of the Oregon WIC program is to ensure optimal nutrition and lifelong health for every Oregon family. They provide families with access to healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding guidance, free health screenings and referrals to other health services.



