Oregon Health Authority lifts outdoor mask requirement

MALHEUR COUNTY — Oregonians are now free to move around in outdoor crowded settings without wearing a mask. The announcement, which was effective immediately, came during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen announced that after consultation with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and her advisors, the state was “lifting the outdoor mask requirement in crowded settings.”
The rule has been in effect since August, the beginning of the most recent surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Allen said the decision “reflects the overall progress that we have seen on the COVID-19 front in Oregon and it’s the testament of all Oregonians faithful adopting the public health interventions we know are effective in containing the spread of the decease.”
He said the new mask guidance shouldn’t keep people who want to keep wearing masks in all settings from doing so.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state health officer, said, “While it’s too soon to lift all mask precautions, we can remove the outdoor mask requirement for crowded public settings. We’re not seeing these settings fueling large outbreaks. Oregonians can interact with others outdoors without putting themselves and others at high risk, especially if they are vaccinated.”
The change also applies to public, charter and private schools; however, OHA officials urged parents to check their local school districts for outdoor masking requirements. The newspaper will be checking with local districts to see how they will handle the lighter safety measures.
Allen also said that the state of Oregon marked its 5,000 death of COVID-19 on Monday.
According to a news release on Monday from the Malheur County Health Department, two more residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, bringing the number of deaths since August to 22 and the total number of related deaths to 85. The recent deaths are reportedly a woman in her 70, who died while in the hospital, and a man in his 70s, who died at home.
“As the holidays approach, MCHD urges everyone to be considerate of the family members we love,” reads the news release. “Limit the size of gatherings, wear masks when indoors with unvaccinated people, and wash your hands frequently.”
Allen said that due to Oregonians following the OHA’s health interventions, Oregon is ranked fourth-lowest in COVID cases and sixth lowest in deaths nationally.
Those needing a COVID test are urged to utilize clinics, pharmacies and doctor offices or clinics. The health department is also offering walk-in appointments for COVID, flu and other vaccines every Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. in November and December, with the exception of today and Dec. 22.
The health department continues to urge people to be respectful towards one another, “as families in our community are grieving.”
Test-to-stay rolls out
OHA officials also announced the creation of the test-to-stay protocol, which will allow students to attend school in person as well as extracurricular activities (with certain restrictions), as long as they test negative for COVID-19. Test to stay will allow students and staff to participate in in-person learning as safely as possible while lessening the burden of quarantine on students and their families, teachers and school administrators.
“We know the critical importance that school attendance has on student success,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. “Using test to stay as part of a layered set of protocols in schools will keep students and educators in classrooms, maximizing days spent in school learning, growing and thriving. It’s important to remember that if an individual is vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, they do not have to take a COVID-19 test to stay in school or quarantine.”
Following are steps, according to OHA and ODE, of how the test-to-stay protocol works:
• Test to stay is available only for unvaccinated asymptomatic individuals who were exposed in indoor and outdoor school settings where universal masking is fully in place. Indoors and outdoor exposures are reviewed for proximity and duration of exposure. Test to stay may not be used following extracurricular exposures because masking in these settings is optional and the risk of transmission within the cohort is greater. Similarly, test to stay may not be used following community or in-home exposures.
• Test to stay allows unvaccinated individuals to be tested twice during the seven days following exposure. First, as soon as the exposure has been identified, with a second test occurring between days five-seven following the exposure.
• Test to stay is a form of modified quarantine, which allows individuals to attend school during their seven-day quarantine period. However, individuals participating in test to stay are expected to maintain quarantine outside of classroom settings. Students and staff participating in test to stay may participate in school-related extracurricular activities during their seven-day quarantine period but must wear face coverings at all times during these activities.
The protocol is an option available to all Oregon schools to administer. Tests are offered at no cost to participants. Student participation requires the permission of a parent or guardian.
Officials said that vaccines are the single most important factor in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and that being vaccinated helps keep staff in front of students and that vaccines are available to everyone over the age of five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.