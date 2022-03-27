Oregon Health Authority confirms COVID death toll can include unrelated deaths

ONTARIO — Did you know that if you test positive for COVID and died from completely unrelated reasons it could still be counted by the state of Oregon as a COVID death if it happens in a specific time frame? In some cases, it can be counted up to 60 days later.
This is noteworthy because the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday announced that the state had crossed the threshold of 7,000 COVID-19 related deaths. Malheur County’s death toll has risen to 106, as reported by Malheur County Health Department on Friday; the latest death was a man in his 60s who died in the hospital.
However, news releases from state and local health authorities do not state whether cases are only be related due to circumstances that are defined by state and federal officials.
According to the state epidemiologist’s office, Oregon, like the Centers for Disease Control and other states, “uses a standardized case definition to ensure that we track and classify the data consistently overtime.” Upon an inquiry from the newspaper, this information was obtained from Oregon Health Authority by Angie Sillonis, public information officer for Malheur County Health Department, and provided to the Argus Observer.
So what does a “standardized case definition” look like anyway?
According to the OHA, it fits if it meets any of the following circumstances:
• Death of a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case within 60 days of the earliest available date among exposure to a confirmed case, onset of symptoms, or date of specimen collection for the first positive test; or
• Death from any cause in a hospitalized person during their hospital stay or in the 60 days following discharge and a COVID-19-positive laboratory diagnostic test at any time since 14 days prior to hospitalization; or
• Death of someone with a COVID-19-specific ICD-10 code listed as a primary or contributing to it.
The newspaper sought further clarity on the second bullet-point regarding “death from any cause” by posing the following question:
“Could this be interpreted to mean that, for example, a person who tested positive on Jan. 1 and was in the hospital on Jan. 3 and finally made it out of the hospital on, let’s say, March 3 or even May 3 with a good bill of health. Let’s say that person gets in a car wreck or becomes the victim of a violent crime or something kind of out of their ‘health’ control within 60 days of being discharged from the hospital. [Would that death, too,] be counted as a COVID death based on OHA’s second bullet point?”
“To put it simply, yes — that example meets the COVID-19 death definition,” was the answer that came back from the state epidemiologist’s office.
It was further explained that a COVID-19 death definition is a “surveillance definition,” and that “all disease surveillance systems have limitations that can cause both undercounting and overcounting.”
The standardized definitions are said to minimize limitations of surveillance systems.
“The COVID-19 Death definition is meant primarily for public health surveillance purposes and for providing data for tracking trends and performing epidemiologic analyses,” reads the response.
OHA noted that in its aforementioned list of circumstances the first two have a time limit, but the last one does not.
“Any person who has COVID-19 listed as a primary or contributing cause of death is counted as a COVID-19 death,” it reads. “In some circumstances this may occur months after a person initially tested positive.”
Examples cited follow.
• If someone tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1 and died on Feb. 1, they would be considered a COVID-19 death because they died within 60 days of testing positive (meets circumstance #1);
• If someone tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1, was hospitalized on Jan. 3 and remained in the hospital until their death on May 1, then they would be considered a COVID-19 death because they died during their hospital stay.
• If a person tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1 and died on July 1, then they would only be considered a COVID-19 death if the death certificate has COVID-19 listed as a primary or contributing cause. The medical provider submitting the death certificate determines the primary or contributing causes of death.
In December of 2021, health-care providers throughout the Western Treasure Valley received a total of $4.87 million in COVID-19 relief funding allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act rural payments. The money went to providers and suppliers who “served the rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicare beneficiaries” throughout the pandemic.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario received $2.78 million of that relief funding. Seeing how deaths for hospitalized patients could be counted up to 60 days after discharge, even if unrelated, the newspaper sought to determine whether any of that funding, or other funding, was directly tied to COVID deaths.
Chris Davis, public information officer for the Ontario hospital replied in an email on Friday afternoon.
“Regarding charges or payments received in the case of death due to COVID, there is no difference from established billing and payment practice,” it reads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.