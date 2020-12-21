Bureau of Land Management - Vale District

Following are Malheur County COVID-19 outbreaks as reported in the latest Weekly Outbreak Report on Dec. 18 by Oregon Health Authority. Find more statewide reports on the OHA COVID-19 website.

Active outbreaks in care facilities

This includes care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed cases or one or more COVID-related deaths:

• Pioneer Place: 5 cases, 0 deaths

• Sunset Estates, 24 cases, 2 deaths

Resolved outbreaks in care facilities

• Brookdale Assisted Living Ontario: 37 cases, 5 deaths

• Dorian Place Assisted Living: 23 cases, 3 deaths

• Pioneer Place: 39 cases, 2 deaths

• Riverside Manor: 3 cases, 1 death

• Nyssa Gardens: 9 cases, 0 deaths

• Wellsprings Assisted Living: 6 cases, 1 death

• Wellsprings Assisted Living: 6 cases, 0 death

Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

• Snake River Correctional Institution: 556 cases

• Bureau of Land Management, Vale District Office: 5 cases

Resolved workplace outbreaks

• Walmart 13 cases

K-12 schools with recent cases

• Vale Elementary School: 4 students, 7 staff/volunteer

• Ontario High School: 0 students, 2 staff/volunteer

• Cairo Elementary School: 0 students, 1 staff/volunteer

Schools with recently resolved cases

• Adrian High School: 1 student, 0 staff/volunteer

• Four Rivers Community School: 2 students, 4 staff/volunteers

• Annex Charter School: 0 students, 1 staff/volunteer

• Vale Elementary School: 2 students, 3 staff/volunteer

• Jordan Valley High School: 1 student, 0 staff/volunteer

• Nyssa High School: 1 student, 4 staff/volunteers

• Nyssa Middle School: 0 students, 4 staff/volunteers

• Nyssa Elementary School: 1 student, 3 staff/volunteers

County cases Cases by zip code

• 97913 (Nyssa): 465 cases, rate of 8,413.2 cases per 100,000 people

• 97914 (Ontario): 1845 cases, rate of 9,606.9 cases per 100,000 people

• 97918 (Vale): 274 cases, rate of 6,039.2 cases per 100,000 people

• All other Malheur County Zip Codes: 92 cases

Total cases as of Dec. 16 is 2,676, with 2,584 of those combined in Nyssa, Ontario and Vale.

For information on outbreaks, reporting, or cases, call the Malheur County Health Department at (541) 889-7279, and ask to speak with a COVID-19 case investigator.

