SALEM — With less than a month in office, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, on Dec. 13, announced that the 17 people incarcerated on death row in Oregon would have their sentences commuted. Additionally, she said Oregon Department of Corrections’ execution chamber is to be shut down and dismantled. According to an article from Oregon Public Broadcasting, this space would be “repurposed.”

The incarcerated people who were formerly on death row will have their sentences changed to “life imprisonment without the possibility of parole” according to a news release from the governor’s office.



Tags

Load comments