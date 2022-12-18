SALEM — With less than a month in office, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, on Dec. 13, announced that the 17 people incarcerated on death row in Oregon would have their sentences commuted. Additionally, she said Oregon Department of Corrections’ execution chamber is to be shut down and dismantled. According to an article from Oregon Public Broadcasting, this space would be “repurposed.”
The incarcerated people who were formerly on death row will have their sentences changed to “life imprisonment without the possibility of parole” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The commutations went into effect on Dec. 14.
In her statements on the subject, Brown referred to the death penalty as “an irreversible punishment” saying it is “is wasteful of taxpayer dollars.”
Brown previously extended the moratorium on executions which was first instituted by former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber. He introduced a reprieve on all of Oregon’s death row incarcerated people during his tenure in 2011, stating that he believed the death penalty to be wrong on a moral basis.
The last execution to take place in Oregon happened in 1997.
Brown has served two terms as governor, the maximum amount of terms allowed a governor by Oregon’s constitution. She gained the governorship in her first term following the resignation of Kitzhaber over an ethics scandal. Tina Kotek, who voters picked in the General Election, will take office in January. Only seven of Oregon’s 36 counties had majority votes for Kotek in that election, with the majority having voted for Republican candidate Christine Drazan.
