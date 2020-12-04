ONTARIO
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown laid out her budget plan Tuesday for the 2021-2023 biennium, which would be an 8% increase over the 2019-21 budget, as it was originally approved.
The Oregon Legislature will take up the proposal in when it begins its long session in January, along with its own plan.
In her budget review, during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Brown said the Oregon Health Plan is $400 million short, although was a suggested shortfall of more than $700 million; public safety is roughly $100 million short, she said, and at least $685 million will be needed for COVID-19 response over the next year.
“Every Oregonian should be able to get tested,” she said.
On education, Brown said her plan leaves community colleges at the same level approved by the Legislature at the start of the biennium.
“We’re absolutely determined to rise and rebuild” she said, and that everyone will have the opportunity to thrive and every voice will have a chance to be heard.
To do that, Brown said the main focus of her budget will be racial equity. She announced the formation of Racial Justice Council that will address issues of all people of color.
The council includes leaders among Blacks, Indigenous, Latinos, Latinas, Latinx, Asians, Pacific Islanders, Immigrants, Native Americans and Tribal people.
In a recent meeting, $280 million in investments were identified along with the Racial Justice Council.
These included $10 billion to invest in schools to invest in behavior health, $118 million on broadband to make sure every school is connected to the internet, and investments in the judicial system.
Brown also proposes investments for green energy practices, as well as $190 million to fire-ravaged communities.
The governor said she is still seeking assistance from Congress.
“We need help,” she said. “This budget does not put enough money into our schools.”
“We need the federal government to help. We need support,” she said. “The budget is built on tough choices and sacrifices.”
Schools, child care facilities, counties and court systems need federal assistance, Brown said.
“We are heading in the wrong direction,” said state Sen. Lynn Findley said, Wednesday in response to Brown’s budget plan.
“It is not helping small business,” he said. “It is not protecting schools,”
It is cutting about $75 million in reimbursements to hospitals, he said.
