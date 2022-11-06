From left, Steve Dominguez, the owner of Steve’s Hometown family of local automobile dealerships, Sheila Hiatt, branch manager Oregon Food Bank, Chris Cook, branch operations lead and Pete Vasquez, Jr., branch operations specialist, each pose with one of the 200 birds donated to the food bank on Friday morning.
Chris Cook, branch operations lead, operates the forklift that brought the turkey donations into the Oregon Food Bank warehouse on Friday morning. It was a wet and rainy day as the birds were being hauled into the building.
From left, Steve Dominguez, the owner of Steve’s Hometown family of local automobile dealerships, Sheila Hiatt, branch manager Oregon Food Bank, Chris Cook, branch operations lead and Pete Vasquez, Jr., branch operations specialist, each pose with one of the 200 birds donated to the food bank on Friday morning.
Chris Cook, branch operations lead, operates the forklift that brought the turkey donations into the Oregon Food Bank warehouse on Friday morning. It was a wet and rainy day as the birds were being hauled into the building.
ONTARIO — The Oregon Food Bank on Nov. 4 became the site of a huge donation of 200 turkeys that required being moved into the warehouse with a forklift.
Steve Dominguez, the owner of Steve’s Hometown family of local automobile dealerships, was on site to present the donation to Oregon Food Bank Branch Manager Sheila Hiatt.
“Our partner agencies love when it’s the holiday season and the turkeys get donated and we’re able to provide those out to the families,” she explained.
Dominguez said that the donation of 200 turkeys amount to over $2,700, a support to the food bank that he was happy to give.
“Hopefully that will help some needy families this Thanksgiving,” said Dominguez.
He went to describe how the charity events this year, including the 34th annual Hometown Community Benefit and the Steve's Hometown Charity Auction and Golf Tournament had raised a great deal of money this year.
“This year we raised over $80,000 and it’s all going to be distributed back into the community during the holiday season,” he said.
Dominguez also said that the rest of the money which was raised “goes to Help Them to Hope” a local non-profit charitable organization of which he is the co-chairman.
He said the organization is hoping to “service 600 to 700 families” this year.
“And we just ordered 375 bicycles which will be distributed this year,” said Dominguez.
He explained how Help Them to Hope will be having their first meeting on Nov. 9 at the organization’s new location which is the former site of his “old Chevrolet building in Payette” on Main Street. This is where, Dominguez said, that food boxes will be set up.
He said that “at this point we’re just gathering donations through the community” and lauded the “participation from the community” when it comes to giving.
“We graciously thank the community for their support or we couldn’t do this,” said Dominguez.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.