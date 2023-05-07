Oregon Food Bank - Eastern Oregon Services holds letter-writing campaign

Eddie Melendrez, community organizer at Oregon Foodbank - Southeast Oregon Services, provides testimony to the Legislature on April 28. That’s when the Joint Ways & Means Committee was in Ontario for the last leg of their statewide road show, which offered Oregonians a chance to weigh in on what matters to them to be funded for in the state’s 2023-25 biennium budget.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Locals looking to help further the mission of getting a Food for All Oregonians are encouraged to write letters to the Legislature on behalf of Senate Bill 610 A, which has had favorable public hearings and work sessions.

A letter-writing campaign will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.



