Oregon Food Bank - Eastern Oregon Services holds letter-writing campaign

Eddie Melendrez, community organizer at Oregon Foodbank - Southeast Oregon Services, provides testimony to the Legislature on April 28. That’s when the Joint Ways & Means Committee was in Ontario for the last leg of their statewide road show, which offered Oregonians a chance to weigh in on what matters to them to be funded for in the state’s 2023-25 biennium budget.
ONTARIO — Locals looking to help further the mission of getting a Food for All Oregonians are encouraged to write letters to the Legislature on behalf of Senate Bill 610 A, which has had favorable public hearings and work sessions.
A letter-writing campaign will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Eddie Melendrez, community organizer at Oregon Foodbank - Southeast Oregon Services is one of those who has been lobbying for the bill to pass.
“We’ve been doing great work organizing folks,” he said in an interview this week. “At the Ways & Means Road Show, over 20 people showed up.”
Of those who signed up, three were able to provide oral testimony to the Legislature.
Melendrez has been trying to organize the grassroots movement and says so far it has been pretty successful.
SB 610A aims to for the Department of Services to provide nutrition assistance to people in Oregon who would qualify for federal SNAP benefits if not for their immigration status or lack of Social Security number.
The bill was referred to by the Senate Committee on Human Services to Ways & Means with a do-pass recommendation on the amended version on April 11. The Joint Committee on Ways and Means is preparing to decide what the 2023-25 biennium budget will fund, including such bills as these.
Christopher Plummer, another Food For All advocate was with a group that went to Salem in April to lobby on behalf of the bill said response has been positive.
“We’ve had really good response so far,” he said.
Melendrez said a lot of the work being done on behalf of the bill is educational, with Oregon Food Bank looking into the root causes.
“It’s a privilege to do that here in eastern Oregon,” he said.
There have been several issues found to exacerbate food insecurity. These include livable wages and rising costs of housing and health care, Melendrez said.
“More than just giving food, we are asking why they are going hungry,” he said, noting that the best answers come from those with lived experience.
OFB aims to create leaders out of those people, looking to them for solutions and encouraging them to give their input on how to help, Melendrez said.
For the letter-writing campaign, there will be a brief overview of the work that has been done, where it’s gone, some of the root causes and a brief overview of how it has almost passed through Ways & Means, and then let folks make up their minds as to what to write.
The plan is to write and send letters to Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Dist. 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane and ask for their support.
“I think it’s just great for folks to voice their support and say we are about immigrants, refugees and COFA citizens accessing SNAP, as well,” Melendrez said.
The campaign event on Wednesday is free, however registration is required. To do so, visit https://bit.ly/4260Zme.
