Oregon Department of Transportation states that Interstate 84 from Ontario to Baker City is now open, despite Google Maps stating it is closed. The state agency is working with Google Maps to the correct the information as it may reroute travelers closer to the Willow Creek Fire on a single-lane highway being used by fire traffic. I-84 was closed from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night due to smoke blowing eastward from the fire and creating low visibility on the interstate.
ONTARIO — Interstate 84 is open in eastern Oregon. The route was closed briefly on June 28 due to a wildfire near the interstate.
However, some versions of Google Maps may still be showing the interstate as closed between Baker City and Ontario, and suggesting alternate routes.
Travelers are advised to check TripCheck.com for current status of highways in Oregon, including I-84.
ODOT officials are trying to get Google Maps to correct the error, as some motorists/freight haulers are using alternate state, county and other routes to detour around the incorrectly listed I-84 closure.
Most alternate routes are not suitable for freeway traffic and may actually bring travelers closer to the Willow Creek Fire activity.
For updates, continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
