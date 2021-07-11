ONTARIO — Now that COVID-19 public meeting restrictions have been relaxed, the Oregon Department of Transportation is holding an in-person meeting to present information about the proposed roundabout at Cairo Junction, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation on Wednesday.
Cairo Junction is where Oregon Highway 201 connects with U.S. 20, four miles south of Ontario. We are looking forward to presenting information about the project and hearing your comments that will help us construct a better, safer project.
During the recent U.S. Highway 20 Freight Improvement/Cairo Junction Roundabout virtual open house held online on June 18-July 7, they had received several comments about the proposed roundabout. The roundabout is part of a larger project that includes freight improvements along U.S. 20 between Burns and Ontario. The project will be designed this year and constructed in 2023.
The comments received included concerns about freight access through a roundabout, impact to local property owners, roundabout safety and suggestions to install a traffic signal. Each of these issues will be discussed during the July 15 meeting. For more information about this project, including links to maps, videos, and the online open house can be found at https://tinyurl.com/OR201-Roundabout.
ODOT is pleased to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).If you need special accommodations or alternate language formats to participate in this open house event, please contact us (contact information below). Alternate formats available upon request or call statewide relay at 711, or e-mail: ODOTeeo@ODOT.state.or.us.
