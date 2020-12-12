Oregon Department of Transportation: Ontario’s Second Street project among few still active for winter

ONTARIO
For the most part, winter has shut down highway construction projects being performed by Oregon Department of Transportation for the year, with some projects having been completed before now.
Among a handful of projects that are still active in eastern Oregon are ones which have minimal to no traffic impacts, according to a news release from ODOT. This includes the work being done on Southeast Second Street in Ontario.
The Southeast Second Street project is expected to wrap up within the next couple of weeks or as weather prevents work from continuing, according to ODOT. For this project, the road was paved on Southeast Second Street from Southeast 12th Avenue to Southeast Fifth Avenue. While business access has been available throughout the project, there have been lane and street closures, local detours and minor traffic delays.
Other projects still active include:
• Multiple safety enhancements between Pendleton and La Grande on I-84, milepost 214- 260;
• Safety improvements in Ladd Canyon on I-84, milepost 270-273.
• U.S. 730 Columbia River Highway in downtown Umatilla.
• OR 37 Cold Spring RR Bridge repair, milepost 1.
ODOT urges motorists to be alert for the crews as well as other maintenance operations that may be active throughout the region.
“This includes winter maintenance activities, such as clearing snow and ice off the highways when storm events roll through,” reads the news release.
More on the way
Work that is slated to pick back up around Malheur County in 2021 follows.
U.S. Highway 20 Central Oregon Highway from Viking Drive to U.S. 26 (mileposts 245.7-278.2); this project will see upgrades of sidewalk ADA ramps at various intersections in downtown Vale. No traffic impacts are expected. Work is expected to start in mid-January, and wrap up by October.
Similar upgrades are expected to take place during the same timeline on U.S. Highway 20/26 on Nyssa’s Main Street.
