MILL CITY — Oregon Charter Academy is pleased to announce its recent recognition as a 2021 Cognia School of Distinction award winner. Only 79 schools internationally received the award, with ORCA being the only school on the West coast (Calif., Ore. and Wash.) to receive the honor. ORCA, is a tuition-free online public charter school that has served students statewide in grades K — 12 for 17 years.
During the 2020-21 school year, Cognia conducted more than 1,200 school engagement reviews for accreditation. This year, 59 schools and 20 systems have been recognized for high-quality instruction, consistent organizational effectiveness and committing to continuous improvement. The number of institutions reviewed and those that earn this designation will vary from year to year.
“Since we’ve been honing our online educational experience for 17 years, ORCA was prepared to shine during the pandemic and ensuing educational crisis,” said Allison Galvin, Executive Director, ORCA. “Rather than implementing a static, plug-and-play model, our curriculum is dynamic and responsive. This means that all types of learners can thrive from any location, so long as they are Oregon residents.”
ORCA received a five-year accreditation score of 377.5 out of 400 in May of 2021. The average score for all Cognia accredited schools, including virtual and brick-and-mortar schools, is 278.34 — 283.33 across the United States and internationally.
The school offers additional benefits that are just as important as a standards-aligned and highly accoladed curriculum, such as:
Social Opportunities: Approximately 40 student clubs, over 200 field trips per year, Scientist Olympiad, student government, social emotional learning (SEL) opportunities, such as the Worry Warriors, and more.
ASCEND: ORCA’s Career and Technical Education Program offers work-ready industry certifications in the following: computer science, business and management, education, medical science, and veterinary science.
College Credit: Many students receive college credit by enrolling in approved high school courses that are part of ORCA’s dual credit program.
Teen Parent Program: Provides parenting education, academic guidance, and emotional support to pregnant and parenting teens at ORCA.
AVID: ORCA is one of the few virtual schools in Oregon implementing AVID, the national Advancement Via Individual Determination program, which supports traditionally underserved students through college readiness preparation.
NASA: A unique partnership that includes monthly interactive learning sessions live-streamed from NASA Space Center Houston.
