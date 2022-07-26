MALHEUR COUNTY — The offerings of Oregon blueberry growers are drawing attention as of late considering that July is National Blueberry Month.
To ring in the 2022 blueberry growing season, Oregon Blueberries has provided information to showcase “Oregon’s skilled and passionate growers.”
The news release from the organization states that “this season will yield another bountiful harvest and will have a great economic impact on the state we love.”
The statement goes on to say that Oregon is “among the top producing states in the nation for blueberries.” Over 350 blueberry growers help to add to the state’s economic revenues while producing a “world-renowned superfood.”
Berry important
The statement says that an estimated 3,700 “full-time equivalent jobs are created and sustained by Oregon blueberry growers each year.” This translates to approximately “$140 million in labor income” that is created by the “business activities of growers” in the state.
Exports of blueberries to international markets “remains optimistic for exports” as well with some berries being sent as far away as Vietnam, The Philippines and parts of China, in addition to reaching buyers in Singapore and Malaysia.
Farmer’s markets
Need to find some berries for yourself? You’re not alone as evidenced by the long lines of locals waiting to make their blueberry purchases at Ontario’s Saturday Market.
Oregon Blueberry, Ginger and Lemon Zest Cornbread
Ingredients
• 2 c. Blueberries, fresh or frozen
• 1½ c. All Purpose Flour
• 1 c. Cornmeal
• ¾ c. Sugar
• 2 tsp. Baking Powder
• ¾ tsp. Salt
• 1½ sticks Butter, melted
• 1 c. Milk
• 2 Eggs, beaten
• 1 tsp. Lemon Zest
• 1 T. Fresh Ginger, grated
Instructions
• Grease a 9” baking pan with spray or butter, then dust with cornmeal.
• Mix dry ingredients together then add wet ingredients. Combine with blueberries and mix lightly until just combined, do not over mix.
• Add cornbread batter to pan, then level. Dust batter with 1 tablespoon sugar.
• Bake for 40-45 minutes or until toothpick or knife comes out dry.
• Cool for 20 minutes, then invert to remove cornbread from pan.
• Cool for an additional 20 minutes before serving. Serve with honey butter if desired.
Oregon Blueberry Blintzes
For Blueberry Sauce
• 2 cups Blueberries, fresh or frozen
• 6 Tbsp.Sugar
• 1 Tbsp.Butter
• 2 Tbsp Lemon juice
• ½ Cornstarch
• pinch Salt
For Filling
• 16 oz. Cottage cheese
• 4 oz. Cream Cheese
• ½ cup Sugar
• 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
1 cup Blueberries, fresh
Crepes
• Purchase or make 12 crepes as desired.
Instructions
• For the blueberry sauce: Combine all ingredients in sauce pot, stir and bring to a low boil, simmer for 10 min. Cool.
• For the filling: Mix in food processor until smooth, transfer to a bowl and fold in blueberries. Set aside.
• To Fill crepes: Add 2 tbsp filling to center of crepe, fold 4 sides into a square package.
• Pan fry in butter until light golden brown on both sides, Serve 2 per person and top with warm blueberry sauce and garnish as desired.
